Immanuel Baptist Church will be hosting a community picnic at Charles Brooking Park in Georgetown, K.Y. on Wednesday, June 30th, 2021. Please join us for free food, games and fun. The event will take place from 5 P.M. - 8 P.M. The picnic will be an opportunity to learn about all that's happening with our new Georgetown campus launch.

Immanuel Baptist Church will be opening a new location in Georgetown next year. When the church fulfills the Great Commission, the natural progression will be growth. With the population growth in our area, the need is great for more churches in the Central Kentucky area, and God is calling our church towards being a regionally impacting ministry. 

Immanuel Baptist Church is thrilled to welcome Brandt Lyon to the Georgetown campus as Teaching Pastor. Brandt, who is originally from Hopkinsville, Kentucky, has more than 20 years of pastoral experience. He has served as the past president of the Kentucky Baptist Convention Pastors Conference and has served as a member of the KBC Mission Board. He is a graduate of Austin Peay University and obtained his Masters in Divinity and Doctorate of Ministry from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Tabernacle Baptist Church (renamed Immanuel Baptist Church in 1924) was organized by 33 members from Calvary Baptist Church in January 1909. Today, Immanuel Baptist Church exists to lead people to Jesus and equip disciples in their faith. Jesus calls us to go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. The vision of Immanuel Baptist Church is to create a community of authentic believers and to witness a city transformed by the life changing reality of the gospel, as people come to know and follow Jesus.

