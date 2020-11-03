How Has COVID-19 Changed Immigration?
The Impact of COVID-19 on the immigration system is a controversial topic in our present highly charged political climate. There are many areas of immigration law that are affected by COVID-19, and the impact is important to consider. However, as the impact is not universally felt across all areas of the law, it can be hard to determine how COVID-19 will actually affect specific immigration laws in practice.
In some ways, the impact of COVID-19 on immigration law and you can be compared to the impact of COVID-19 as a whole. The law allows for the deportation of those individuals who are guilty of serious crimes, but it specifically denies them the right to appeal their removal to an appeals court, unless they can show that their issue was the result of government misconduct. While COVID-19 did affect the appeals process, many critics saw the overall results as too oppressive.
How to navigate the system if tested negative from COVID-19
Legal representatives for individuals who consistently test negative for COVID-19 now argue that the appeals process is not required when a federal criminal defense lawyer has represented the client.
Why legal representation with immigration issues is more important than ever
There are several reasons why a person who has received a sentence of imprisonment should still seek the services of legal counsel, particularly when the individual has been convicted of a crime involving immigration law. The first is that a person who has received a sentence of imprisonment might be eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which provides temporary protection from deportation.
Why immigration decisions are not always fair and impartial
The current laws require that any time an individual is convicted of a crime they must give notice of their conviction to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Failure to do so could lead to deportation.
What you can do about unfair immigration decisions
A person who is convicted of a crime is entitled to an appeal of their sentence if they believe their sentence was excessive, especially if it was found by the sentencing judge to be outside the limits of the sentencing laws.
Why immigration judges have made inconsistent decisions
Because of the way that the laws are written today, it is almost impossible to predict how COVID-19 will actually impact specific cases within the immigration system. While some observers believe that the new laws will affect the deportation process in one way or another, it is important to note that this is a difficult issue to assess, as there are no statistics available that would directly predict what the results will be. However, we do know that the new laws will likely make it easier to remove criminals from the country. Many experts believe that the changes to the law will increase the severity of a crime, which will ultimately reduce the number of convicted individuals in the country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.