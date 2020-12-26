If you are planning to relocate, it is a process that you must understand to the core. While moving process demands a lot of planning and effective execution, it also needs you to understand the moving services you hire. One of the most important aspect that you must pay highest priority to is engaging the best moving services providers. If you are moving to another state, it is going to be a bigrelocation and you will need professional help. Now, even if you hire the best moving companies, moving state to state services come with a lot of terms and conditions.
You will sign a contract which has a lot of terminologies and jargon, which to be honest, are not very clear to the naïve customers. In order to safeguard yourself from signing to a condition that is not favorable to you, it is imperative that you know the complicated terminology. In this post, we have addressed to some common moving terminology that you must understand very well before you engage with a professional moving company.
Key moving service terminology
Accessorial Services:
One of the important term to understand, Accessorial Services are services such aspacking, unpacking, appliance servicing or piano carrying that you require from the movers. This can be on your will or as an obligation as per the landlord requirements or any other specific arrangement.
Advanced charges:
If the moving services include any additional services that are performed by a third-party and not the movers, you will have to pay advanced charges to them. One such service is cleaning, wallpaper removal or electrical work.
AMSA:
The American Moving and Storage Association (AMSA) is the national authority that governs and regulates moving companies, storage facilities, moving brokers and other type of carrier service providers in the United States of America. The authority controls all the members of the residential and commercial moving industry.
Bill of lading:
Bill of Lading is a contract made between the mover and the client. The bill of Lading has detailed information about the items being shipped under any moving contract.
Broker:
A company or individual that works as a mediator between the client and the moving or truck rental services provider. Brokers are paid a commission by the client or the moving company/ truck rental company or both.
Carrier:
The company you hire to move your belongings and complete your residential or commercial move.
Cash on Delivery: Cash n Delivery (COD) is a payment option in which the payment is made to the company at the end of the move, when the items are delivered at the warehouse or residence of the moving service client.
Estimate:
An accurate calculated quote for the services that a mover will perform and how each one of them will be charged to the client.
Flight Charge:
When the services include a flight transportation, there us an additional charge to pay to the movers for all the work they do to carry the items up and down the stairs.
High-value articles:
Any item valued $100 per pound or more.
Inventory list:
A detailed list of the items you are moving and their value mentioned against them.
Long Carry:
The charge for the long-distance moving of the items from the residence or warehouse to the mover’s vehicle. This usually applicable when heavy moving inventory have to be carried to the truck parked at a distance because of lack of parking space or no driveway.
Move coordinator:
A dedicated contact at the moving company you choose to offer you moving services. The moving coordinator is responsible to help you prepare for the move, educating you about the services or answering to all your queries.
Move manager:
The Move Manger is a moving company agentresponsive to supervise the moving crew on the moving day. He/ she is also the main contact person for the customers on the moving day. In most of the cases, the Move Manager is also the driver of the moving truck.
Order for service:
This is a detailed list of all the services that the mover will offer o the client. It also has details of when your belongings will be performed and delivered.
Storage-In-Transit (SIT)
The temporary storage service offered by the moving company in cases where a long distance move demands halts.
Tariff:
Details of rates, rules, regulations and available service that the moving company is providing. Tariff is unique to each mover and one must request for it to get it from the moving company.
Valuation:
Valuation is the estimate of the value of the customer’s belongings in transit. The valuation is the highest amount that the mover can be held accountable in case of any untoward incident that causes damage and losses.
Warehouse handling charges:
The charge that one has to pay for the SIT services, as and when applicable.
There are many more terms related to the moving service that you must be well-versed with. However, these are the key terms that you must know, without making things complicated. A state to state move, whether it is of residential or commercial nature is of critical importance. Make sure you know the terms of the contract before you sign the black line. Knowing these moving facts make you smart customer who know how to get the best deal and enjoy a successful and safe moving process.
