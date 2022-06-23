When it comes to working your lower chest muscles, you have two main options for push ups - incline and decline. So, what's the difference between the two?
Incline push ups are performed with your feet elevated on a surface like a chair or bench. This position creates a steeper angle between your body and the ground, which means your lower chest muscles have to work harder to push your body up.
Meanwhile, decline push ups are performed with your feet elevated and your head lowered. This position creates a shallower angle between your body and the ground, which means your lower chest muscles don't have to work as hard.
So, which is better for working your lower chest - incline or decline push ups? The answer may surprise you…
When it comes to muscle activation, there's actually very little difference between incline and decline push ups. A 2014 study found that both exercises activate the pectoralis major (chest) and triceps brachii (back of the arm) to a similar degree.
What's more, another study found that the middle and lower fibers of the pectoralis major are activated to a greater extent during decline push ups than incline push ups. However, the upper fibers of the pectoralis major are activated to a greater extent during incline push ups.
So, if you're looking to activate your lower chest muscles specifically, decline push ups are the way to go. However, if you're looking to activate your upper chest muscles specifically, incline push ups are a better choice.
Efficiency
When it comes to efficiency, declinepush ups for lower chestare the clear winner. A study from 2016 found that decline push ups are 19% more efficient than incline push ups, meaning you can do more work in less time.
If you're short on time or you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, decline push ups are the way to go.
Should You Do Both?
So, should you do both incline and decline push ups to work your lower chest muscles fully?
The answer is yes! By including both exercises in your routine, you'll be able to target both the upper and lower fibers of the pectoralis major. This will help ensure that your lower chest muscles are fully developed.
