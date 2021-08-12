Kratom is extracted from the tree Mitragyna speciosa, which grows in Southeast Asia. With its rising popularity in recent years, people mainly from the US are looking for business opportunities here. As the demand rises more people want to sign up as suppliers. But not everyone can run a business, so people are looking to invest in stocks.
People believe that they can gain projected growth by investing in the stock market of such a company that is already established. But here there are complications and limitations because of the kind of industry it is. Let’s look at the limitations and the prospects of Kratom stocks.
Why do people want to buy Kratom stocks?
The most important reason is its popularity, as people mainly in the US enjoy using Kratom. The demand for the wholesale kratom is rising and also has prospects of expansion. Furthermore, the awareness of the product is spreading across the world, thus attracting more customers in base. Almost all countries and states have legalized Kratom usage except a handful.
In addition, there are so many forms of products that can be made from Kraton. It is so diverse and has so many strains for different purposes and also is up for customization. Also, it has various ways of consumption, from capsules, powders to edibles.
Is Kratom legal?
Kratom is banned in places like Canada, Korea, Finland, Switzerland, UK, Russia and some others. Thailand was the first country to ban it, but the US has allowed it at the federal level. States are not legalising it because of the drastic effect people have faced due to kratom consumption.
The people who mostly had some disease or were under medication needed hospitalization after kratom consumption. FDA became more strict after these incidents and even emphasized more on the ban. But ultimately they took up the ban after getting many positive views and learning about health benefits from the citizens. But it was not banned because of public health, it was banned in Thailand because of its threat towards the opium trade.
Why don't Kratom companies participate in public trading?
So, a company going public or into public trading means the company undertaking its initial public offerings or IPO. Companies sell stocks to the public to raise their capital and thus the company will need to report public requirements. After its IPO, the company lists its shares on the stock exchange.
So, if you go public, the company can’t hide much stuff, thus they lose privacy and have to entertain transparency. When the public is investing, the company needs to give an annual detailed report on their exchanges, finances, securities, etc. They also need to address shareholders about the company’s status, finances, directives and much more.
So, a company selling kratom mostly doesn't want to be so transparent to the public or shareholders.
What would happen if Kratom stock is sold?
The result if the stocks are sold won’t be good as the herb is still under scrutiny and banned at many places. As not all countries have legalised it, the shareholders of the countries that have banned it will be flouting it. So, here the public of those countries who will buy the shares as well as the shareholders are susceptible to arrest.
It is very unfortunate for those people as they can’t be a part of this lucrative industry, but you should abide by the law. Also, a study says currently there are approximately 5 million kratom users in the world.
Kratom investments don’t exist in public trading
The plant from which kratom is extracted is found in southeast Asia, & kratom was a traditional medicine of that place. It is gaining popularity worldwide as well as in US markets only in recent years. So the government, FDA or DEA don’t have any idea how to deal with the compounds of kratom.
Publicly traded stocks have values attached to them, which are susceptible to risky rise and fall. Bad reviews, bad images/ bad rumours can drop the price of the share and harm their goodwill in the market. Kratom’s legality is so much under scrutiny that it’s very easy to get into controversy or bad rumours.
How to make money with penny stocks?
If you are thinking about whether kratom will ever be available to invest in the future, penny stocks are the answer. These stocks are simple, inexpensive and less risky. Anybody with not so huge capital can buy it cause the stocks are inexpensive, thus you can buy many stocks. So, in this way, if the share price increases your gain will be more than a higher value stock.
Also, as your investment will be less, the risk you undergo will be less. But don’t go berserk and invest a lot of money in shares cause if the stock price plunges, you will be doomed.
Things to consider before investing in Penny Stocks
If you’re planning to invest in kratom penny stocks, you have to wait till most of the world legalises it. But if you are looking for a better option, you can invest in CBD, which is again a booming market, and you can expect gain from there also. There are many good brands which are doing great in this market like NuLeaf Naturals, JustCBD etc.
CBD is another herbal supplement that is delivering multiple benefits to people and hence great demand in the market. CBD stands for cannabidiol which is free from any type of high-sensation. Due to this, there is a wide range of people who prefer it. You can find products like CBD gummies, cream, balm and many more. So you can take CBD as your choice to invest other than kratom as it is a legalised herb unlike Kratom.
But you need to do your research thoroughly while you are investing in this kind of market, as fraud chances are higher here.
Also, if the companies are offering penny stocks they don’t show their reports easily or fake many things. So, check, evaluate everything thoroughly before putting in your money.
What is the future?
There is a huge prospective career for kratom stock trading, but companies need a lot of permissions for that. Firstly, most of the world needs to legalize it so that shareholders from any part of the world can participate. Secondly, the companies need to be sure that they won’t come under scrutiny or bad image so easily.
Only then they can share their annual reports or offer their shares to the public for stock trading. Also, then the government needs to check the scam and product quality of the products coming to the market.
If these steps aren’t taken it is not possible for a market like a kratom to go for stock marketing.
