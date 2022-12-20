What is crypto gaming?

Because of their centralized nature, traditional games prevent players from taking their hard-earned stuff and XP with them to other games. Blockchain technology, which crypto gaming introduces, alters this. The ability to transfer points and things between games built with various cryptocurrencies is now available to players.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription