A question that is very often asked by newcomers, but also - and especially - by those who have already been involved in bitcoin for a long time: "Can Bitcoin disappear?"

If there were a "yes" to this question, the Bitcoin project - and cryptocurrency in general - would have been dead a long time ago. Thus, the answer must be no. The bitcoin network will not disappear. As soon as someone starts mining bitcoins again somewhere in the world, even if it were only one single miner with one single device, the bitcoin network would be up and running again.

However, there is also a "no" to this question: The Bitcoin project can disappear!

As explained above, there must always be at least one (!) mining node. Consequently, the project is not in danger of disappearing altogether, as long as it has a single supporter somewhere in the world.

A good analogy that illustrates this point is the pyramid scheme: As soon as someone starts to "sell" bitcoins, even if it were only one single person with one single wallet address, they would exist, and the Bitcoin project would be up and running with this single act.

What Will Happens When Bitcoin Suddenly Disappears?

When they start, most people don't realize that it is a pyramid scheme. Those who understand this do not tell others, and culture is born. The bitcoin network would continue working as it were. This means that nobody could send bitcoins anywhere because no one has the private keys of the great majority of wallets out there - at least not anymore. As soon as someone finds these lost wallets or their still valid backups, though, they will be used to bring the Bitcoin project back to life.

But after a while, everything falls apart: The number of new members slows down, and the system collapses because there are no longer enough new "investors" to make up for the ones who couldn't pay anymore. As a result, many people lose their money, and culture is born that most likely hates everything with a pyramid scheme.

9 Major Impact On World If Bitcoin Disappears

1. Mining difficulty level won't be enough anymore to run a full node if extrapolate current trends.

2. The number of bitcoins in circulation will go down because the miners won't create any new bitcoins, as there's no incentive to do so: No transaction fees and hence no revenue from this activity.

3. The number of bitcoins total will slowly decrease as the lost coins are mined again.

4. The mining power will be heavily reduced, making the bitcoin network more vulnerable to attack by hackers and big entities with enough resources (governments).

5. Fees for transactions will rise drastically due to lack of competition, making micro-transactions unfeasible. So, it gets increased quickly and drastically within no time.

6. The value of bitcoins might drop if people start to realize what will happen once the last bitcoin is mined.

7. Bitcoin could turn into a system similar to Ripple Coin or NXT, where only mining nodes willing to invest in expensive mining hardware click here and contribute to the network's security. In contrast, others transact with their nodes.

8. Even if the bitcoin network doesn't disappear completely, all data will be lost. This means that nobody will spend bitcoins anymore once all coins are mined. Consequently, the value of bitcoins would likely drop to zero at one point.

9. There may be a shift in what people perceive bitcoin: As mentioned above, it could turn into something like Ripple or NXT, where only mining nodes invest in expensive mining hardware and others transact with their nodes. This would be a relatively small-scale system, however. So either the entire community abandons bitcoin completely, or it will have to return to its roots as a store of value once all coins are mined.

Conclusion:

It's tough for us (humans and AI alike) to predict the future. However, based on what you know about human behaviour, the current Bitcoin trends, and the inherent nature of mining with proof-of-work algorithms, it's not unlikely that Bitcoin will die once all coins are mined.

