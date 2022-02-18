According to the current trend, it will happen in 2140. However, some people believe that this number could increase if necessary. This article discusses whether bitcoin can expand its supply once it reaches 21 million units.
Bitcoin's flexibility has been on the agenda of the entire community for a long time. As a result, the group often employs this argument to explain why bitcoin could become the currency of use in various scenarios while competing with fiat currencies.
This issue was also discussed in Forbes, which claimed that even though supply will reach its upper limit by 2140, it will not be difficult to expand it. The article said that the process would be as simple as changing a line of code and argued that "Bitcoin can increase its supply at any moment."
When Bitcoin reaches its capacity, what tends to happen?
There may still be new bitcoins after this date, and other cryptocurrencies can be created after reaching their limits. Supply-side economics is what drives the community's faith in digital currency. It is assumed that this supply limit can keep bitcoin prices growing steadily without ever being devalued by inflation, which occurs when the total of finished products increases faster than demand.
Supply-side economics has been criticized since it was first proposed because it implies controlling the circulation of money to control the inflation rate. This may result in economic stagnation and a decrease in production rates.
It is logical to increase the limit. Yes or no?
According to Forbes, bitcoin's supply can be increased by changing a single line of code. This implies that the limit could be achieved, which would lead to devaluation later on. Despite all these possibilities, another point suggests that increasing the supply limit will not be necessary.
This article says that bitcoin's value is solely based on its scarcity. This means it has no value if too many of them are because people trade several units instead of holding them as an investment.
As per bitcoin experts, increasing the supply limit does not make sense. This would only devalue bitcoin because people are unwilling to sell it due to its high value.
6 Things Happens When Bitcoin Reaches Its Limit
1. Increase in Demand:
Increasing demand will lead to significant price growth and encourage more people to invest. The same thing happened with gold, which investors worldwide have seen as an investment opportunity.
2. Devaluation:
Bitcoin's value is based on its scarcity, and reaching the capitalization of $21 million will lead to devaluation.
3. Second-Hand Bitcoin:
One of the most discussed scenarios following the limit of bitcoin's production is the second-hand market. When there are no new bitcoins, people will have to sell their existing bitcoins. This means that the price of bitcoin would go down significantly because many investors will be willing to buy coins at a lower cost.
4. Rethink About Mining:
It is also possible that people may rethink mining as well. Mining becomes less profitable when the limit is reached, and a total of 21 million bitcoins have been mined because the cost of mining must be met to keep the network going.
5. Cutting Costs:
A significant amount of money is spent on electricity when bitcoin mining becomes competitive. Some experts believe that reaching the limit will force bitcoin miners to rethink their business models and cut costs.
6. New Cryptocurrency:
When bitcoin reaches the 21 million limitations, many experts suggest creating a new cryptocurrency distinct from bitcoin. This would encourage competition and lead to more innovation in the market.
Is It a Problem That the Limit Hasn't Been Reached Yet?
People are always concerned with reaching the limit because it may significantly lower prices. However, crypto investing platforms believes that this is not a problem because investors can sell their coins before reaching the limit.
Conclusion:
Reaching the limit is a significant milestone in the bitcoin market because it shows that nothing can stop its expansion. Although some investors may be concerned about overexpansion, many say that reaching the total capitalization of 21 million bitcoins will make it even more valuable and popular among users worldwide.
