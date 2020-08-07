The average mileage per year for a car is 12,000 to 15,000 miles. When this exceeds 100,000 miles, that’s when we say a car has high mileage. Usually, most people look at the many numbers indicated on the car’s odometer and think it’s not worth the pain.
Similarly, many drivers associate them with a whole lot of issues that come with a used car. Some guess the car might have caused an accident or had a bad history.
However, this might be all wrong after diving further into the details. The owner provides a report of its history to give an idea of the car’s details.
Buying a car with a high mileage might be the best decision you will ever make. Starting from low depreciation cost, minimal registration cost, fewer maintenance costs to cheaper sale.
If you consider buying a car but are not ready to incur too high costs, go for a high mileage car. As long as you perform a thorough check-up before closing the deal, you will enjoy the benefits.
Here are some pointers to whether buying a car with high mileage is wise:
Choose Your Driving Location Wisely
As a car covers higher miles, it heats the engine more than when covering lower miles. Consequently, the carbon that had built up burns away, and lubrication also occurs since the oil flows around the engine.
However, every car’s mile coverage is different. For instance, a car driving on a motorway is safer than one climbing a mountain way. A high mileage car has more consistent lubrication on its engine.
On top of that, it’s always allowing burning off of the build-up carbon. Therefore, its rubber-made parts don’t exhaust fast.
On the other hand, a low mileage car used to make trolls in town wears out fast. The reason for this is lubrication and burning of carbon that’s build up rarely takes place.
Beware of the risks the car has
Be extra careful when settling for a high mileage car. By covering more distance in its life, this car would have the worst wear and tear.
Make sure you check every part so that you know the risks that the car comes with. To be on the safe side, check if the automatic transmission has failures.
Most of the high mileage cars have this problem since transmission fails when a car passes the 100,000 miles mark. It’s also important to listen for screeching on the brake pads.
If so, replace them immediately. The car might also have had minor scraps which get worse as they pile up. Get a painting on those scraps instantly to reduce bigger issues later.
Perform a thorough inspection before buying
Buying a high mileage car requires beforehand fact-checking. For instance, what’s the state of its tires? It depends on the type of the tires as well as the road they were used on.
If the previous car’s driver was careless, be careful to note if everything’s in good condition before owning it. The fuel pump is the next important aspect.
Change it often to prevent damages to the engine. Of course, a high mileage may have rendered it defective, in most cases.
Last but not least, replace the water pump when the car crosses the 90,000 miles mark. If not, it causes overheating to the engine, which leads to quick wear and tear.
Note the Odometer’s Condition
Though it’s relatively cheaper to buy a high mileage car than a brand-new car, it’s critical to check parts like the odometer. Some sellers junk a car for cash today when they don’t need it anymore.
However, they may alter the odometer so it rolls back the mileage. In essence, the car will read a lower mileage than its usual reading.
Therefore, have a mechanic confirm that the odometer is not rolled back to give a false mileage reading. Rolling back the odometer means the car might have other underlying issues in it.
A high mileage car has red flags you should always look out for
Never expect everything to be perfect in a high mileage car. Having no idea how the previous owner handled it is tricky. So, take into account any red flags that show up.
For instance, the hoses and car lights might not be working well. Fix these issues before they magnify to unmanageable problems.
Alternatively, take the car for regular checkups to avoid all the stress. Request a maintenance manual from the previous owner for in-depth analysis. Always follow this manual so that the car can maintain its excellent condition.
Is a higher resale value possible?
A high mileage car only yields a higher resale value if its mechanical condition is well maintained. So, a car that’s properly maintained during its life will give a higher resale value.
On top of that, always keep it neat and clean. When clean, instances of dirt and rust cannot be there. Always avoid after-sale accessories like a personal audio system or a custom-made seat. This is because it lowers the resale value.
As a result, they become an extra cost incurred which will not factor in the reselling price. The personal touch on a high mileage car might be unnecessary to you. Hence, it won’t yield a higher resale value.
Always go for regular maintenance
The first step is getting the maintenance schedule the owner used. Follow it to the letter to ensure everything runs well. Furthermore, regular check-up means the car doesn’t break down unexpectedly. A regular maintenance schedule keeps the car in good shape.
Is mileage more important than age?
The age and mileage of a car are two different things. The car might be a bit older but has low mileage or newer with high mileage. Therefore, you must always check its condition before judging on these two aspects.
Remember, high mileage results in wear and tear. Instead of going with age, choose mileage. It will tell exactly what the condition of the car is.
Mileage also tells how long the car has been used. This helps you gauge its capability, something age wouldn’t tell.
Conclusion
You might wonder if buying a car with high mileage is wise. As I’ve outlined above, it needs extra care so that you don’t end up with a problematic car.
A high mileage car has several benefits such as low price, low cost of depreciation, and fewer registration processes. To enjoy these benefits, however, you should let a professional mechanic check out the car for you.
After ensuring all is well, a high mileage car works perfectly fine. Therefore, a high mileage car is worth trying since you don’t have to incur extra costs with them.
