Kentucky has not been fully open to using and buying marijuana in public. It is yet waiting to open medical marijuana in Kentucky. There are specific minor amounts offenses for first-time users of marijuana. Kentucky medical marijuana card evaluations are still in the process of checking whether it's beneficial or not. But the violations are dealt with less harshly than in other states.
Use of recreational marijuana in Kentucky
Recreational marijuana is entirely illegal, but there is no mandatory sentence for possessing such marijuana. Likewise, having less than 8 ounces is treated to be a Class B misdemeanor. Those are punishable to 45 days in jail with $250 as a fine. Also, the selling of fewer than 8 ounces of marijuana is a class A misdemeanor with one year jail and $500 as a fine. Selling off more than 8 ounces is given imprisonment of 1 to 10 years with $10,000 as fines. Conditional offenders are released for first-time users. The first-time users can get alternative sentencing.
Conditional release is allowed to the first-time users where they can choose probation before their first trials. Further, if the accused person completes the probation fully, all the criminal charges are removed from his tag.
Is Marijuana concentrate allowed in Kentucky?
Marijuana concentrate is a product with very high amounts of cannabinoids like THC. It is cultivated by cannabis and removing all the excess by-products and plant extracts. It is the purest form of marijuana that you get to consume. As per Kentucky medical marijuana card evaluations, marijuana concentrate is considered illegal, holding the same penalties as recreational marijuana.
Tax stamps for marijuana provided in Kentucky
If anyone in Kentucky has marijuana for any purpose, they have to acquire marijuana tax stamps for doing it. The State issues these stamps. Failing of the same can lead to a criminal charge or even a fine. A tax stamp costs about $3.50 a gram for those possessing 42.5 grams of marijuana or even more. It is $1,000 for those having five or more marijuana plants. If the people fail to get the tax stamps, they have to pay twice the amount.
Is medical marijuana legal in Kentucky?
Medical marijuana is still illegal in Kentucky. Likewise, the State passed a medical bill back in 2014 stating the low use of THC cannabis. Proposals have been made to introduce medical marijuana for chronic pain. The hemp-derived products are legal in Kentucky. But the individual laws are very dynamic, with each State having its hemp regulations.
The growing of marijuana is still illegal. No one can grow marijuana plants without permission, even for medicinal purposes in Kentucky. Some common marijuana uses are in the form of bongs, vaporizers, rolling papers, etc. In Kentucky, even having paraphernalia is an offense resulting in up to a $100 fine and up to 1 year in jail.
Conclusion
Kentucky is still trying to reform all its laws and includes marijuana in its statutes. Till then, the people have to wait.
