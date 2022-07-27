We live in a world where privacy and anonymity are becoming very valuable and needed. The right to privacy is a pillar of many judicial systems that aim to prevent governmental and private activities that threaten people's privacy. 

The right to privacy is also recognised as a basic human rights under Article 12 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights Act, 1948, which state as follows: "No one shall be subjected to arbitrary interference with his privacy, family, home or correspondence, nor to attack upon his honour and reputation."

