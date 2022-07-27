We live in a world where privacy and anonymity are becoming very valuable and needed. The right to privacy is a pillar of many judicial systems that aim to prevent governmental and private activities that threaten people's privacy.
The right to privacy is also recognised as a basic human rights under Article 12 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights Act, 1948, which state as follows: "No one shall be subjected to arbitrary interference with his privacy, family, home or correspondence, nor to attack upon his honour and reputation."
But how is it when it comes to online privacy? Can we minimise or mask our digital footprint against all these data collecting and monitoring systems and services?
It's more complicated than ever to have a "private" online existence because of significant data breaches and internet surveillance. But it's not entirely impossible.
Online privacy can be seen as a subset of data privacy, and you can protect your privacy and your data by taking a few specific measures described in this article.
Online privacy
When discussing online privacy, it would be best to divide this topic into two basic categories.
Online privacy when it comes to our online presence.
Online privacy when it comes to content we host and share.
Online presence and privacy
When it comes to our online presence and monitoring of our online activities, certain measures will allow us to hide our digital footprint. With the help of several anonymous services (such as VPN, or the Tor browser) and by following specific safety rules, it is still possible to browse the web anonymously.
The expression "Virtual Private Network," or VPN, refers to the possibility of establishing a secure network connection when utilising public networks. VPN masks your online identity and encrypts your internet traffic. VPN makes it more challenging for third parties to monitor your internet activity and presents basic protection. You can find many free VPS services on the market, and we can advise for example Proton VPN.
The abbreviation "TOR" was first applied to the project known as "The Onion Routing" in direct reference to the technology upon which it is built.
Thanks to the Tor network, any internet communication can be made anonymous. The technological backbone of the Tor network is "onion routing," which encrypts internet traffic through various voluntarily run nodes.
Your data are routed through many random Tor servers, or "nodes," acting as encrypting proxy servers. These data are heavily multi-layer encrypted based on the number of nodes through which the data passes. Tor network defines a new route every 10 minutes, and this route is always assigned individually and variably.
As a result, whoever is attempting to locate you based on your online activity will likely end up at the last server your data transit went through, often known as the "Tor exit node." In other words, using this network makes it extremely difficult or impossible to identify Tor users.
You can browse the internet anonymously thanks to the Tor network, accessible only by Tor or Brave browser. These browsers can be easily downloaded for free and installed on any OS.
Anonymous hosting or anonymous VPS
Anonymous hosting services let you host your content anonymously. Anonymous VPS stands for Anonymous Virtual Private Server, a special type of hosting solution.
This anonymous hosting solution allows you to share your content without the possibility of linking this content back to you. For some individuals like private bloggers, investigative journalists, or even some whistleblowers, this might be the only way to share their findings safely.
Anonymous hosting offers much more than anonymous image hosting or anonymous web hosting. These anonymous servers handle a wide range of standard production workloads, such as hosting web applications, running e-commerce websites, managing medium-sized databases, and running corporate applications.
Anonymous hosting plans are very flexible and come in various CPU, RAM, and SSD configurations. Choosing the most suitable anonymous hosting plan depends on your project nature.
What makes anonymous hosting anonymous?
Anonymous VPS offers an entirely anonymous hosting platform based on anonymous sign-up and anonymous Bitcoin payments.
These anonymous hosting services will either not require registration or just demand a minimum of your PII (Personally Identifiable Information). And the less personal data you provide, the less you jeopardise your privacy. All you need to sign up is your email address, and you can cover your hosting fees by untraceable crypto transactions.
Conclusion:Online anonymity is still achievable, either when it comes to web browsing or data hosting. Thanks to various services and projects, your digital footprint might be minimised and untraceable, no matter your reasons.
Anonymous hosting solutions give you the option to host your content anonymously without exposing your true identity. For some individuals, total online privacy is the only way to share their opinions and findings. And this is possible only thanks to anonymous hosting.
