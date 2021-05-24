Are you interested in online gambling? If you are, you must be wondering: is online gambling legal in the US? Well, you’ll be excited to learn that online gambling is legal in many US states.
However, keep in mind that the form of gambling allowed differs from state to state and there are still states where you cannot bet online.
Most online platforms have different forms of gambling: there’s sports betting, online horse race betting, daily fantasy sports (DFS), and online gambling.
Let’s take a look at where you can place online bets and what kind of bets you can place to get a clearer picture of where you stand with regards to online gambling. If you’d like to learn more, GamblingGuy.com has a wealth of information on gambling and game betting for online gambling enthusiasts.
States Where Online Gambling is Allowed:
Delaware
Sports betting has been legal in Delaware since 2018. Full-scale operations allow bettors to participate in all kinds of sports betting. It became the first state after Nevada to take such a huge step.
All kinds of horse betting are allowed in Delaware whether it's online or in person. They have a vast network with many kinds of offers. You’ll be thrilled to know that you can even bet on the Kentucky Derby and the Triple Crown races if you’re a resident. DFS became legal in Delaware in 2017.
Since 2012, most Delaware-based casinos have been offering online and offline gambling. Today, residents who want to try their luck without physically visiting a casino can do it online.
West Virginia
West Virginia is another state where sports lovers can go for online gambling. They also have other forms of online betting if you’re interested in online poker and online horse racing (TVG, BetAmerica, TwinSpires, etc.)
New Jersey
The state of New Jersey has sports betting, DFS, online poker, horse betting, etc. New Jersey is the perfect state to live in if you’re interested in gambling.
The best part is you don’t have to be a resident of New Jersey to place a bet. You just need to be in the state. Isn’t that amazing!
Pennsylvania
With a wide range of online gambling options, Pennsylvania has gambler-friendly laws. You can opt for many online betting options such as: online sports, horse racing, DFS, etc.
Michigan
The state of Michigan made online gambling legal in 2019. As long as you are at least 21 years of age you can play online poker, DFS, etc.
Nevada
You may be shocked to learn that although Nevada has one of the most well-established sports gambling industries, only online horse betting is legal in this state. However, there are only a few websites that offer it. DFS and other forms of online gambling are prohibited.
Just like Nevada, there are other US states where only online sports betting has become legal. They are:
Iowa
Rhode Island
Oregon
Indiana
Online poker and other forms of online gambling have yet to become legal in these four states.
If you don’t live in any of these states, don’t lose hope just yet. If you live in any of the following states, there are imminent policy shifts looking to relax online gambling laws:
Massachusetts
California
New York
Indiana
Illinois
Connecticut
Nevada (DFS and online gambling)
In a few years, we may have more US states where online gambling is legal.
Risks Involved in Gambling Online
As online gambling has become more accessible over the years with more types of gambling being allowed as well as smaller minimum bets, it’s no wonder you’re thrilled to try online gambling. However, we still encourage you to exercise caution when placing online bets.
While online gambling laws are becoming more relaxed, you should still be wary of the sites you transact with. Just like any online deal, there are sites and scammers who prey on unwitting online gamblers.
Another thing to be on the lookout for are specific laws on online gambling. Many states might offer online gambling, but the laws differ with each state. Look into your state’s specific legislation on online gambling before placing any bets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.