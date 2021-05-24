https://unsplash.com/photos/1lfI7wkGWZ4

 

Are you interested in online gambling? If you are, you must be wondering: is online gambling legal in the US? Well, you’ll be excited to learn that online gambling is legal in many US states.

However, keep in mind that the form of gambling allowed differs from state to state and there are still states where you cannot bet online. 

Most online platforms have different forms of gambling: there’s sports betting, online horse race betting, daily fantasy sports (DFS), and online gambling. 

Let’s take a look at where you can place online bets and what kind of bets you can place to get a clearer picture of where you stand with regards to online gambling. If you’d like to learn more, GamblingGuy.com has a wealth of information on gambling and game betting for online gambling enthusiasts.

States Where Online Gambling is Allowed:

  1. Delaware

Sports betting has been legal in Delaware since 2018. Full-scale operations allow bettors to participate in all kinds of sports betting. It became the first state after Nevada to take such a huge step.

All kinds of horse betting are allowed in Delaware whether it's online or in person. They have a vast network with many kinds of offers. You’ll be thrilled to know that you can even bet on the Kentucky Derby and the Triple Crown races if you’re a resident. DFS became legal in Delaware in 2017.

Since 2012, most Delaware-based casinos have been offering online and offline gambling. Today, residents who want to try their luck without physically visiting a casino can do it online.

  1. West Virginia

West Virginia is another state where sports lovers can go for online gambling. They also have other forms of online betting if you’re interested in online poker and online horse racing (TVG, BetAmerica, TwinSpires, etc.)

  1. New Jersey

The state of New Jersey has sports betting, DFS, online poker, horse betting, etc. New Jersey is the perfect state to live in if you’re interested in gambling. 

The best part is you don’t have to be a resident of New Jersey to place a bet. You just need to be in the state. Isn’t that amazing!

  1. Pennsylvania

With a wide range of online gambling options, Pennsylvania has gambler-friendly laws. You can opt for many online betting options such as: online sports, horse racing, DFS, etc.

  1. Michigan

The state of Michigan made online gambling legal in 2019. As long as you are at least 21 years of age you can play online poker, DFS, etc. 

  1. Nevada

You may be shocked to learn that although Nevada has one of the most well-established sports gambling industries, only online horse betting is legal in this state. However, there are only a few websites that offer it. DFS and other forms of online gambling are prohibited.

Just like Nevada, there are other US states where only online sports betting has become legal. They are:

  1. Iowa 

  2. Rhode Island

  3. Oregon

  4. Indiana

Online poker and other forms of online gambling have yet to become legal in these four states.

If you don’t live in any of these states, don’t lose hope just yet. If you live in any of the following states, there are imminent policy shifts looking to relax online gambling laws:

  • Massachusetts

  • California

  • New York

  • Indiana

  • Illinois

  • Connecticut

  • Nevada (DFS and online gambling)

In a few years, we may have more US states where online gambling is legal.

Risks Involved in Gambling Online

https://unsplash.com/photos/elfOiW29RL0

 

As online gambling has become more accessible over the years with more types of gambling being allowed as well as smaller minimum bets, it’s no wonder you’re thrilled to try online gambling. However, we still encourage you to exercise caution when placing online bets.

While online gambling laws are becoming more relaxed, you should still be wary of the sites you transact with. Just like any online deal, there are sites and scammers who prey on unwitting online gamblers. 

Another thing to be on the lookout for are specific laws on online gambling. Many states might offer online gambling, but the laws differ with each state. Look into your state’s specific legislation on online gambling before placing any bets.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription