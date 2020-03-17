Perhaps the question, how do we enter the finance industry once crossed to your mind? Is it the right place for us? Are young people like me still fit for such a cutthroat environment? And maybe you’ve once asked whether the trading sphere is friendly for us young people.
What do trade and finance mean to the next generation? This is a good question as major countries across the globe are in the midst of a generational handover and succession planning.
Baby boomers are being overtaken by the new generation, millennials, as the largest generation group in major populations. An example of this is in the United States – more young and inspired people are making names in various industries.
But the question of whether there are still young people who are interested in entering the world of finance arises.
Now, come to think of it, the new generation would be a major game-changer in trading for markets and the whole industry.
Who Are the Millennials?
So, to narrow the group down, according to experts, millennials are defined as those who were born between 1981 and 1997. The generation cohort is also coined as Generation Y. It is followed by Generation Z kids, who are still in middle school and high school.
Millennials are tech-savvy. Aren’t we?
We are fortunate to be born in the Age of Information where digital advancements and the shift from the traditional industry took place.
Our generation is the product of baby boomers. And the term millennials came from the word or concept “the turn of the millennium.”
And yes, we’re the generation reaching adulthood in the 21st century.
Fun fact about us millennials; We are the most educated generation yet according to US data. Well, it’s a no brainer that the higher growth rate for education is tied with economic achievements.
And there is also a big leap in the number of women with degrees achieving greatness in various industries across the globe.
The Future of Strong Millennial Women
As Beyoncé once said, girls run the world.
And according to research, millennial women are helping shape major industries.
Yes, that includes finance and trading.
Gone are the ages where women weren’t treated equally with men. In fact, for this generation of your workers, the women are closing the gap between the average income of men.
But wait, let’s get back to the main question. Is there a shortage of young people in finance?
Rising Opportunities
For starters, this generation’s financial goals are evolving. From the baby boomers’ dream of owning a house and car, to Generation Xs’ target of owning a business; Millennials are setting their goals higher.
But along with innovations and technological advancements, the 21st century is also plagued with problems and hindrances for the new generation. During the last decade, Gen Y kids were struck with high student loan debts, slow wage growth, and fewer job prospects as an effect of the Great Recession.
This was the time when we were at our “coming of age” stage, time of marriages and have children, and venturing on to different fields of our choices.
And with trading made easier by the technologies we have, young people like us, are getting more attracted to finance. Looking at it, trading is becoming more accessible thanks to online platforms that offer trading services.
These new advancements allow us to sharpen our minds and broaden our trading skills.
More People in Finance
The future of finance looks brighter for millennials. In fact, according to a survey, we, millennials, save 36% more than older generations on our annual earnings. And another research found that the average Gen Y person allocates about 68% to his or her equities.
The shift in the dynamics of young people and finance is making significant effects in finance.
And with the internet becoming a daily companion to our lives, a study in Europe found that young people are seeing online trading as a great alternative from businesses and entrepreneurship.
A chief executive officer of an online trading platform said that in the past few years, more young people around have turned to trading. And the number is still increasing.
Basically, anyone with decent connections and capital could turn to trading, with aims of earning decent side incomes.
In China, the fast pace race to technological breakthroughs is influencing the youth in the trading industry. Research says that Chinese millennials are turning to their smartphones and are trading stocks.
Official data found that the hottest traded stocks in the country are those of famous Chinese tech companies. This includes the likes of Alibaba, Baidu, and Pinduoduo.
The online stock trading scene in China, driven by millennials, continues to grow. And experts are even predicting that the country’s online retail trading volume would triple by 2022 from $445.4 billion to $1.36 trillion.
More Women in Trading
With women closing the gap on the average income between men, it’s an obvious notion that more Gen Y women are entering finance.
As a matter of fact, millennial women approach risk very differently from the opposite gender. A seminal study found that women do more research before investing and are more focused on their long-term goals. Aside from that, women tend to respond less to short-term market events compared to men.
Surveys also found that women trade 4% to 5% less than men but have 1% to 2% better incomes at the end of the year.
Conclusion
So yes, the answer to our question is no. The financial market and trading sector aren’t running out of young people. In fact, more millennials are becoming more interested in trading, thanks to the wonders of the internet.
Emerging markets from across the world are experiencing this. Not just developed markets like the United States, Europe, and China. The shift in technology is helping shape the financial industry, attracting more young people along with it.
Online trading platforms are making it easier for those aspiring traders. And with the algorithms in various online sites and social media platforms, the word about trading keeps spreading.
Yeah, it’s never too late to enter finance, by the way. So, why not consider it? Look for a credible brokerage, study the world of finance, and work to earn a decent load of cash.
