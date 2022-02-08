Despite how other platforms advertise or promote their exchange as a secure one, there’s still no guarantee that you won’t become a victim of another hack. However, choosing a reputable and highly secure cryptocurrency exchange can reduce your chances of getting hacked significantly. In general, the exchanges that are reliable and have a reputation to keep are open about the level of security that the exchange can provide, while it also gives you numerous tools to secure your account even more. However, to recognise a secure cryptocurrency exchange or platform like Immediate Edge, there are some factors that you need to consider, and those are:
HTTPS
One of the first factors to consider so that you’ll know the cryptocurrency exchange is secure is having a valid HTTPS certificate. As soon as you open the digital currency exchange on your browser, it will automatically confirm it as the browser would display a lock icon at either side of the address bar. In general, the HTTPS certificate is the encrypted version of the standard HTTP protocol. It prevents third-party anomalies that capture and change the data you’re sending to the server.
Two-Factor Authentication
One of the most critical aspects of a secure crypto exchange is applying two-factor authentication into your accounts. Most of the crypto exchanges offer this feature which includes SMS, hardware, and software devices. Ultimately, if the cryptocurrency exchange doesn’t have the two-factor authentication feature, then that platform is considered to be insecure.
Funds Insurance
Despite the knowledge of the general public that digital currencies are still widely unregulated, investors are still asking for some type of insurance if ever something bad happens to their funds. However, due to the asset being unregulated, most of the platforms have no obligation to follow reporting regulations and securities from NFIC. Yet, there are some cryptocurrency exchanges that took the extra mile to provide insurance for their funds from theft.
Other Precautions
Aside from the ones listed above, most crypto exchanges employ numerous other security tools for their users, such as suspicious behavior alerts, multi-signatures, phishing protection, email encryption, and many others. Having these extra security measures on a cryptocurrency exchange won’t necessarily hurt you or your profits, as long as they are implemented well, thus making crypto exchanges relatively safe storage for your coins.
Cold Storage
Another factor to consider when choosing the best crypto exchange is knowing if the platform offers cold storage for their funds. Good and reputable crypto exchanges use the safety of cold storage to safely and securely store the funds of their users. With that in mind, it can be quite difficult for hackers to get into a platform’s system and steal the funds that are locked offline.
Leaving Crypto On A Exchange Can Be Risky
Regardless of how crypto exchanges promote their security measures, a brief history of cryptocurrency, especially Bitcoin, shows us why it’s dangerous to leave your assets in the exchange. Since 2011, it has been recorded that around 1.65 billion dollars worth of crypto assets were stolen, and the number gets bigger and bigger each year. Aside from hacking the exchange, the problems can occur from within the platform as they can lose or mismanage your funds.
Instead of individual crypto wallets, crypto exchanges are what hackers typically target due to the platform having billions of dollars worth of crypto residing in the system. From a hacker’s perspective, there’s far more money to be made when hacking a crypto exchange than a bank vault. With that in mind, crypto exchanges are most likely to be attacked by highly sophisticated cyber attacks.
Final Thoughts
Choosing a good cryptocurrency exchange can be a daunting task. You would need to choose a platform that suits all of your needs while ensuring that your funds are secure at the same time. Regardless, it’s really important that you should do your own research before you trust a platform with your money because as the crypto industry continues to grow, the exchanges are going to become mainstream.
