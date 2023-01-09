Every year, around 600,000 Americans go to prison, and they go to jail over 10 million times as well.
You might be surprised to see separate statistics for these things, especially since people use "prison" and "jail" synonymously. However, they're not one and the same!
If you're not sure what the difference is between jail vs prison, then not to worry. Read on to find out more on this topic!
What Is Jail?
Jails are usually run by county governments, and their purpose is to hold inmates on a short-term basis. This means that most will only see the inside of a cell for a few hours. At the most, you're held in jail for 45 days.
You'll typically see people who are either innocent of crimes or have committed small ones (like misdemeanors). You'll also see people who have been denied bail or can't pay for it. Find out more about bail athttps://bail2go.com.
What Is Prison?
Prisons are usually run by the state or federal government. Inmates here serve out longer sentences, which means they're already found guilty of their charges.
Since inmates stay for longer in prisons, you can expect more services and amenities here.
Jail vs Prison: Similarities
Both facilities keep (potential) criminals off the streets and somewhere contained. This allows law enforcement agents to keep track of people and transfer them to the right facilities if needed (for example, from jail to prison if they're found guilty).
In both facilities, you have basic prisoner rights and are allowed visitors.
Jail vs Prison: Differences
The biggest difference between the two is that jails are local and short-term, while prisons are state/federal and long-term. Also, there's a much higher population of innocent people in jail since they're held while charges are pending.
While it's a generalization, most jails are in poor condition compared to prisons. Inmates have said there's insufficient space, exercise time, nutritional food, and medical care. And because there's a high flow of people coming and going, daily life is constantly interrupted.
This means that even if you're innocent, you're punished by these horrible living conditions. Many inmates who know they're guilty or will be convicted will often take inadequate deals just so they can move on to prison and minimize their time in jail.
In addition, prisons also have different levels and programs. For example, there are minimum to maximum security prisons.
Stay Out of Trouble
Now you know the differences between jail vs prison. Many people will spend time in both, especially if they're guilty of the crimes they're charged with.
Neither is particularly pleasant to be in, so do your best to stay out of trouble. Not only can being incarcerated take away your freedom, but it can also have lasting effects on your life. Staying on the right side of the law can only benefit you.
Check out the rest of our blog page for more posts to fill your time with.
