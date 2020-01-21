If the world wasn't in love with Japan before the 2019 Rugby World Cup, they definitely are after the seven-week tournament - which concluded with South Africa lifting the trophy in November. Not only did the Japanese national team capture the hearts of thousands of rugby fans with their performances, the hospitality shown by the locals was second to none. With that experience in the bag, Japan is now in the perfect position to make a success of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Performances
Before the tournament started, even bookmakers in Japan wouldn't have given you great odds for the Brave Blossoms to reach the quarter finals. But the team put in amazing displays to beat Ireland, Scotland and Samoa on their way to the last eight. They inspired people from all over the world with their brave brand of rugby.
Japan's rugby sevens side will have the opportunity to replicate that during the Olympics and build on the many fans the union side has gained. The fantastic thing about the Olympics being a multi-event competition is that there will be lots of stars emerging across a variety of disciplines next summer. A large proportion of viewers always want to see the host nation perform well, so Japan has a fantastic opportunity to replicate and build on the feelgood factor they saw during the Rugby World Cup both in rugby and all of the other sports and disciplines they compete in.
Hospitality
Moving forward to the Olympics, quite simply, the main thing Japan needs to do is be exactly as hospitable as was displayed during the Rugby World Cup. For instance, the Japanese people amazed everyone as team mascots and fans who filled the stadiums learned and sang the national anthem of every single country.
During the final press conference of the tournament in Tokyo, World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said:
“Japan 2019 will be remembered as probably the greatest Rugby World Cup. It has certainly been the most ground-breaking in terms of bringing the game to new audiences and attracting new fans to the sport."
That sentiment was backed up by facts, when Brett Gosper, the World Rugby chief executive then spoke about the statistics. He said there were:
More than 1.7 billion social media views
World record television audience
99% stadium attendance
1.2 million fans in fan zones
Even in the wake of the worst storm to hit the country in decades, the incredible hospitality remained. Towards the end of the group stages, Typhoon Hagibis struck Japan, sadly taking the lives of 88 people. The way in which the aftermath of the storm was handled was nothing short of amazing.
Fans planning to visit Japan for the Olympic Games will know the competition is in safe hands after the Rugby World Cup was such a shining example of how to host a tournament. If the people are as open, warm and welcoming, then the Olympics will have every chance of being as popular as this year’s tournament.
