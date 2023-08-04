Fall is fast approaching and with it come different colors, clothes in the closet and even a different mood. That's why we've put together a little fall 2023 palette of stylish colorful jewelry that you can use to paint fall in your colors and step out confidently into the new season. Grab your paintbrushes and get inspired!
Jewelry is unique in that it doesn't always have to color-coordinate with your outfit, so there's no need to think too hard about what color you wear most often. Fall isn't afraid of color, so why should you be? This season is about highlighting all the colored gemstones.
A golden wheat harvest
If you already know you're going to feel a vitamin D deficiency when fall starts, then consider whether that "D" doesn't stand for diamonds. Jewelry houses have once again embraced colored diamonds among the current hot trends, killing off the myth that these gemstones belong only to royalty. One of these immortal stones - the yellow diamond – was in fact inspired by the sun and took on its color and radiance. Why not spend fall with a piece of the sun always by your side. Fine minimalist jewelry, for instance in a bezel setting in yellow gold, will shine even on days when the sun takes a break.
If you’re a little more free spirited then you’ll be delighted with the very surprising yellow sapphires. The freer, boho summer has made gemstone bead jewelry an absolute necessity so take a rebellious approach to fall with faceted yellow sapphires, whether that’s in the form of bracelets or necklaces. In short, a boho style for a boho free spirit.
But color is not just about gemstones. Layering chains around the neck is high on this year's list of fashion trends. Gold necklaces that are short, long, wide, thin, yellow, white, pink, symmetrical, asymmetrical? Don't worry, let your imagination run wild and combine whatever you or your neck can take.
Gift suggestion: a gold heart necklace
Mountain ash beads
Are you planning to do this fall in French style? The secret to the glamor of French women is combining a simple outfit with bold details. When you hear the word "Parisian" you immediately think of red lipstick and nails, right? That's the charm! However, these little things are impractical if you need to work all day. That's why jewelry with red gemstones comes into play and clearly wins.
A glamorous yet dominant addition to a demure outfit that's missing something, red stones are just the thing. For example, draw attention to bold ruby rings or catch the eye with a gold ruby necklace. If you prefer darker colors, then opt for garnet jewelry.
We mustn’t forget the most innocent shade of this striking color - pink. September and October are both fall months with the star sign of Libra and pink morganite is the very stone that belongs to this star sign. Morganites in rose gold have given jewelry a whole new dimension and the popularity of this combination is skyrocketing. So why wait!
Gift suggestion: a gold ring with a garnet
Don't forget your umbrella, it’s going to rain pearls!
Not feeling up to bold colors and prefer white? Then baroque pearls will take your breath away. If you're not familiar with baroque pearls, think of them as raindrops - you'll never find two shapes that are the same. They have an asymmetrical shape and are completely original. They are, in short, perfection born out of imperfection. A single pearl suspended on a long chain or classic pearl earrings can be a stunning minimalist accessory.
Gift suggestion: a chain bracelet with a single pearl
Before the last leaf falls
Even though there is less green during fall, it’s still one of its typical colors. An unrivaled evergreen in terms of jewelry is emerald jewelry in an emerald cut so why not dazzle your surroundings with an emerald ring or necklace. However bold colors may not always be the right way to go, so let's mention the last gemstone that is great for this season – the green amethyst. This mineral has the ability to boost the immune system and mental equilibrium. Now doesn’t that just make it perfect for fall! Its color stands out beautifully in a cushion cut which allows light to easily penetrate the stone.
Gift suggestion: emerald and diamond white gold earrings
Do you already know what jewelry will dominate 2022? The one you'll be wearing!
