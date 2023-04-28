The United States Armed Forces sponsors a federal program called the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC). This program currently operates in many different schools and military bases. Students who join it may or may not have an interest in joining the military. What the program offers them are lessons in personal development, civic duty, leadership, and service.  

