By Craig Hanson
Sports Journalist
Louisville City Football Club currently play in the USL Championship, the second tier of American soccer, or football as it's more widely known internationally. The sport is on the rise in the nation as a whole, and particularly in Kentucky. Whether it's by watching football streaming or going to games live at the team's fantastic stadium, more and more football fans are turning to Louisville City FC in the area. So why not move up a tier to the MLS?
Louisville are in an interesting position. They perform very well in the USL (United Soccer League) and have all the hallmarks of a franchise which could be easily integrated into the top tier MLS (Major League Soccer).
Pressure has mounted on the ownership and team president in recent years to push for an expansion franchise in the big leagues. The office of the mayor, Greg Fischer, even confirmed that they had made contact with the MLS about the prospect of being promoted to the top division.
Kentucky is a big sports state and Louisville City FC benefit from that hype. Their average attendance of 10,088 at the Lynn Family Stadium is more than respectable for a team in the second division of football in the United States.
There is huge potential in the idea for a Kentucky MLS franchise. The state currently lacks representation at the top tier but the sport of football is growing in popularity, especially among young people. That average attendance of 10,088, taken from last season, is double what the team could expect to attract just six seasons before.
As football continues to take over in the United States, more and more cities are getting expansion franchises, with David Beckham's Inter Miami being the latest example. The state of Kentucky is yet to enjoy such a spotlight in the sport but it has a team ready and willing to make the leap in Louisville City FC.
The beautiful Lynn Family Stadium was built just two years ago in down town Louisville and is primed to grow in stature in the coming years. If the team were to move up to MLS and play against more recognisable opposition, that capacity would be getting tested very quickly and the subject of increasing the size of the stadium could even come up.
An MLS expansion would also see Louisville rejoin their former foes FC Cincinnati. The two enjoyed a rivalry for years in the USL known by fans as the "Dirty River Derby" until Cincinnati moved up to Major League Soccer. A transition to the top table for Louisville could see a reignition of this rivalry.
For now the team continues to enjoy success in the USL, having recently won two USL Cups back-to-back in 2017 and 2018, but it's only a matter of time before those murmuring for a move to the MLS get too strong from their hardcore supporter group, known as "The Coopers" and the rest of the fan-base.
Regardless of whether Louisville City FC join the MLS, Kentucky has a football club to be proud of. Nevertheless, they might just be bumping up against the big boys in the top tier soon enough.
