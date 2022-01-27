Source: Unsplash.com
With more and more states legalizing sports betting, Kentucky will soon be surrounded by gambling havens. This has resulted in fresh calls for a review of the state’s sports betting bill by the politician Adam Koenig, who believes the economic benefits are too good to ignore. Although residents can legally bet by travelling out of state, Kentucky sees none of the profit. That’s why the bill is crucial. But what are the pros and cons? And what is the current law?
Since the Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports gambling, things have moved fast. Currently, 30 states have removed the old ban, and more are about to follow. For this reason, an increasing number of Kentucky politicians fear they are missing out.
How to legally bet on sports
Many Americans are confused about the legal aspects of sports betting, especially if it’s online. What’s important to understand is that the rules vary across states. If you are in Kentucky and want to do sports betting, some people use what is called an “offshore” sportsbook, sites that are willing to accept bets from Kentucky residents. But it can be hard to know the legalities of it and it’s, therefore, best to use an approved American operator, which you can find an overview of on: https://betting.com. If you pick a state where sports gambling is legal, then you break no laws by crossing the border to bet.
The economic argument
So, what’s the problem with having a few sports betting fans travelling out of the state to indulge in their favorite activities and watch their teams play? If you ask Kentucky politicians like the republican Adam Koenig and state Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer, it comes down to money. They want to increase revenue for the state. Each day when people drive to Indiana or Tennessee to gamble, they spend money on the betting sites, on food, and on entertainment – money that could have been spent in Kentucky instead. But many representatives in the Republican-dominated house still see gambling as sinful and wrong, so they have an uphill battle ahead of them.
Source: Unsplash.com
What’s next for Kentucky’s sports betting bill?
So far, the plan is for Koening to sponsor another sports betting bill and put it to a vote in April this year. The hope is that Kentucky can one day become a sporting hub where its residents can not only watch sport and follow their favorite teams but also legally place bets on them and make money in the process. The supporters of sports betting do not buy into the moral arguments that see betting as the root of social problems and financial troubles. Instead, politicians like Koening point to the fact that there is little evidence to support such claims and plenty of evidence showing its positive impact on the economy. There is also more awareness and support out there for new sports betters, making it safer than it has been in the past.
