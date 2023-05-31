The Bluegrass State is home to many large businesses and even some mighty international brands. KFC, Sumitomo Corporation, Humana, Joseph’s Salon & Spa, Fruit of the Loom, and even Texas Roadhouse call Kentucky home and employ vast numbers of people. Jobs seem to be on the rise in parts of the state, too, with the county seeing a decline in the jobless rate, as we reported here at State-Journal.com.

However, it’s not just about the big businesses employing the most people. Small businesses in Kentucky make up a huge chunk of the ecosystem. In fact, it’s been reported that over 99 percent of all businesses in Kentucky are small businesses, employing just over 40 percent of employees in the state. It’s quite the figure, and while much of this is down to locals setting up their own operations, the figures should be encouraging to out-of-state onlookers.

