The Kentucky Wildcats spent this month marking and celebrating a major win over their rivals Tennessee. The Kentucky team, which haven’t always had the strongest reputation when it comes to men’s college basketball in the region, are still on a high after the development. This blog post will take a look at what happened – and why it was such a significant game for the Kentucky team.
The gameplay and results
If you like to place a bet or two on the outcomes of college basketball games, it’s likely that you use services like the sidelines odds comparison website to get the info you need about who’s likely to win – and who’s likely to lose. But not even those websites are totally foolproof: odds are, after all, only predictions, and this was something that the Kentucky Wildcats learned to their joy earlier this month.
They hadn’t been expecting to win the game. Their rivals, Tennessee, had held off any team surpassing 80 points in a game throughout this season – and the Wildcats were the first team to do so. Normally, Tennessee’s opponents have managed to secure around 60 or so points on average in each game. Tennessee is known for being overly strong on the defensive side of things. Not only did the Wildcats manage to outsmart this, they also won on a level that was unprecedented, and with rapid speed. They secured their win against Tennessee in under half an hour, which is almost unheard of.
The win gives the team some great numbers in the statistical tallies. Kentucky has now managed to secure double-digit scores every time it has won in the last 10 matches, which is something that the college team has never before managed to achieve. That’s quite a feat given that the team has been in existence for two decades or so! In summary, the team now has a record of14 such games – which is a great statistic for a team ranked almost 20th in the league.
The loss of their coach
What made the event all the more unexpected was that it was happening in the context of a bereavement that affected the whole team. Their ex-coach, Joe B. Hall, passed away just a short while before the game began. He was aged 93, and he had helped coach the team for many years.
Hall had had an impeccable career with the Wildcats – and although it dates back decades, it’s one that has been extensively memorialized by fans of the team. Hall coached the team between 1973 and 1985, and he was known for being the coach that raised the profile of the Wildcats to a national level. He has been credited with making sure that the University of Kentucky’s basketball program is one of the best in the state, and that it works as a training ground for creating some of the next generation’s top basketball stars.
It was with a heavy heart, then, that the team’s current coach – John Calipari – carried a copy of a program rolled up into a long, thin tube, just as Hall had done previously. It seemed, though, to inspire – as the team went on to secure their top win. After the game had ended, Calipari paid tribute to his departed predecessor, describing the game as a way of marking the coach’s life.
"This was a celebration for Coach Hall," he said. He also pointed out the way in which the dead coach was upbeat. "To the very end he smiled. He smiled. Ninety-three good years,” he said. Smiling, then, is likely to remain a common theme for Kentucky fans everywhere as they mark this unprecedented win against Tennessee – and the team will no doubt carry it with them as they move forward into upcoming games.
In short, this is a moment that the Kentucky Wildcats were not expecting. They may not have been expecting to win, or at least didn’t feel like they had it in the bag. What’s more, they were probably also not expecting such a decisive victory – and especially not in the context of a recent team-wide bereavement. This just goes to show that even lower-ranking teams can pull off stunning victories when they set their minds to it.
