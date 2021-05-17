Kentucky is known for many things. The Kentucky Derby, arguably the most famous horse race in the world, has been run in Kentucky (hence the name) since 1875. Older than your grandma, then.

Pixabay

Since 1981, the greatest American sports car, Chevrolet Corvette, has been manufactured in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Take that, Ford Mustang!

And of course, their world-famous fried chicken is sold in over 24,000 locations worldwide. Yum!

Unfortunately, Kentucky is also known as a state where gambling is not allowed. Everyone says:  “awwww”. Sure, horse racing (Kentucky Derby, duh) and dog racing (not fighting, thank goodness) is allowed, and they have a state lottery, but there are no casinos to be found in Kentucky.

So you live in Kentucky and would like to place some wagers. The gambling laws in Kentucky are only relevant to land-based casinos. This leaves the online casinos with a bit of a grey area as the laws don’t specifically mention online gambling. However, this should actually be taken that online casinos are illegal as we know the state is against it. Don’t worry though - there are workarounds, such as social casinos and sweepstakes.

So, What Do I Do?

Well, you’ll need to meet age requirements. This means that you’ll need to be 18 to bet on horse racing or to play the state lottery. If you want to play online casino games, you’ll need to be 21 years of age. 

The easiest way to get playing is by using Pay and Play casinos. “What is that?”, you may wonder. Let us explain.

Way back, in the early years of online casinos, there were lengthy sign-up procedures. You had to provide documents to prove your identity (know your client, or KYC) to the online site, to comply with gambling license legislation. Most people were rather uncomfortable with this because theft is a reality. And sending such sensitive documents is a bit of a risk.

Then, a wonderful piece of technology emerged. Trustly. No, that wasn’t a spelling mistake. Trustly uses your bank account so you can visit Pay n Play casinos without sending all those sensitive documents because your bank already verified everything. 

Clever people those Swedes! (Trustly is Swedish).

So these new Pay n Play casinos or no account casinos are popping up all over the world. Websites like bestnoaccountcasinos.com catalog Pay and Play casinos so you can start playing immediately without going through a lengthy account registration process.

No account casinos are the way of the future. Also, this means that you Kentuckians can also play games at online casinos. Yee-ha! Not sure where to find casinos? There are countless catalogues and websites to guide you on the path to yourt perfect match.

If you don’t trust a “tech” company, then you’ll surely believe what Forbes magazine says about online gaming. A 100-year old business magazine should know things about stuff. 

Conclusion

If you live in Kentucky, you are allowed to experience the thrill of online gaming. As long as you adhere to the age requirements. Otherwise, you’re off to the big house. 

Pixabay

So whether you’re into card games, video slots, roulette - any sort of wagering casino game - then no account casinos are for you.

Have fun!

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription