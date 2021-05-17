Kentucky is known for many things. The Kentucky Derby, arguably the most famous horse race in the world, has been run in Kentucky (hence the name) since 1875. Older than your grandma, then.
Since 1981, the greatest American sports car, Chevrolet Corvette, has been manufactured in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Take that, Ford Mustang!
And of course, their world-famous fried chicken is sold in over 24,000 locations worldwide. Yum!
Unfortunately, Kentucky is also known as a state where gambling is not allowed. Everyone says: “awwww”. Sure, horse racing (Kentucky Derby, duh) and dog racing (not fighting, thank goodness) is allowed, and they have a state lottery, but there are no casinos to be found in Kentucky.
So you live in Kentucky and would like to place some wagers. The gambling laws in Kentucky are only relevant to land-based casinos. This leaves the online casinos with a bit of a grey area as the laws don’t specifically mention online gambling. However, this should actually be taken that online casinos are illegal as we know the state is against it. Don’t worry though - there are workarounds, such as social casinos and sweepstakes.
So, What Do I Do?
Well, you’ll need to meet age requirements. This means that you’ll need to be 18 to bet on horse racing or to play the state lottery. If you want to play online casino games, you’ll need to be 21 years of age.
The easiest way to get playing is by using Pay and Play casinos. “What is that?”, you may wonder. Let us explain.
Way back, in the early years of online casinos, there were lengthy sign-up procedures. You had to provide documents to prove your identity (know your client, or KYC) to the online site, to comply with gambling license legislation. Most people were rather uncomfortable with this because theft is a reality. And sending such sensitive documents is a bit of a risk.
Then, a wonderful piece of technology emerged. Trustly. No, that wasn’t a spelling mistake. Trustly uses your bank account so you can visit Pay n Play casinos without sending all those sensitive documents because your bank already verified everything.
Clever people those Swedes! (Trustly is Swedish).
So these new Pay n Play casinos or no account casinos are popping up all over the world. Websites like bestnoaccountcasinos.com catalog Pay and Play casinos so you can start playing immediately without going through a lengthy account registration process.
No account casinos are the way of the future. Also, this means that you Kentuckians can also play games at online casinos. Yee-ha! Not sure where to find casinos? There are countless catalogues and websites to guide you on the path to yourt perfect match.
If you don’t trust a “tech” company, then you’ll surely believe what Forbes magazine says about online gaming. A 100-year old business magazine should know things about stuff.
Conclusion
If you live in Kentucky, you are allowed to experience the thrill of online gaming. As long as you adhere to the age requirements. Otherwise, you’re off to the big house.
So whether you’re into card games, video slots, roulette - any sort of wagering casino game - then no account casinos are for you.
Have fun!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.