Donation Thank You letters are unique and targeted at a specific group of persons – your donors. This means they are not like every other letter; the content and feel are different. So, what key elements should a good donation ‘Thank You’ letter portray? We have rightly done justice to this question in the discussion that follows.
Personalization
When writing – or preparing – a Thank You letter to your donors, you should never forget the need to maintain personalization. Your letter should be focused on the individual reader; you should simply avoid being generic. It can be as simple as mentioning the donor's first name – this makes the person feel somewhat valued. For instance, “Dear John,” “Hi Magdalene,” etc.
Plus, your message will hit closer to home than you would achieve with a bare or blanket Thank You letter. You should write to leave your audience with a positive impression – a precursor to advancing a good/positive donor-fundraiser relationship.
Again, personalization will avail you the opportunity to especially thank individuals who have consistently given to aid your fundraising cause over time.
Engagement
The level of engagement you strike with your audience through your ‘Thank You’ letter must be top-notch. Yes, you are not out to solicit more funds, but this doesn’t mean it should be less engaging. Here is why personalization has to be reflected in your letter.
You must note that a Thank You letter could also serve as a means of reminding the audience about your mission. So, keeping them engaged through it all will ensure sustained interest – and the risk of them stopping reading halfway is eliminated.
Creativity – Begin With A Story
To ensure good engagement, you should add creative spice to your donation ‘Thank You’ letter. You can do this by beginning the letter with a story. Consider this: “The flash floods that occurred on the 20th of June, 2022, left Joanna and her family devastated with their home adversely affected. But just two months down the line, we’ve been able to move into a new home. This is only down to your generous support, John. To this, we’ve come to let you know how grateful we are for your commitment to this charitable cause. Thank You!”
Besides the story, you can look to include a couple of graphic elements. These (elements) may seem ‘inconsequential’ to some, but they make the letter more attractive. That aside, including them is a way of leaving a good impression on the audience. So, you should consider having your logo or some branded themes somewhere around the body of the letter.
Conversational tone
When writing a donation ‘Thank You’ letter, you should maintain a conversational tone. It should be expressive and personable – consider the mood when speaking with a friend. Your letter should be such that the audience feels at ease with it, even to the point of wanting to give a response – it is, more or less, about the connection.
A donation ‘Thank You’ isn’t one in which you will flex your astute grammatical tendencies. You should save the technical terms or business jargon for other times.
Also, you should be intentional about using “You” as you write – this is one of the basic rules for sustaining a conversational tone. This is another measure you can apply to engage the reader better.
Lastly, you should try to use active voice as much as possible. For instance, avoid saying something like, “we have reached out to you.” You should rather say, “We are reaching out to you.” Using an active voice primarily imparts clarity and directness to your letter. Plus, it makes your letter pretty interesting to read.
Simplicity
Simplicity should be reflected in your donation ‘Thank You’ letter through and through. You must understand that most of those reading the letter may have a busy schedule.
So, it won’t be logical to burden the reader by sending some hard-to-read letters. The letter must be brief, simple, and direct – no beating about the bush.
More importantly, you should avoid using long-winding sentences or complex tenses. Your audience does not have to start trying to wrap their head around some bogus or ambiguous sentences. Again, your use of words should be as simple as it can be.
Project Update
A donation ‘Thank You’ letter may also be a means of carrying along. This is why you may need to include an update about the project in the letter. This can be done in two or three lines to make donors see how impactful their donations have been. Plus, it can also be seen as a measure of transparency – which ultimately does your reputation a lot of good.
You do not have to leave sending out the Thank You until much later just because of the update. Many fundraisers make this mistake as they think the whole fundraising campaign must be completed before preparing the letter.
That said, nothing says you can’t send a donation ‘Thank You’ letter more than once. The first can be sent out a week or so after the donor makes the donation and another one at the end of the campaign.
Gratitude
For emphasis, an expression of gratitude must be conveyed in your letter – that’s what it is about in the first instance. You should not be tempted to make the letter about any other thing. Let your supporters feel appreciated and see how much you value their efforts and donations.
Conclusion
Donation Thank You letters are certainly not what you write to request funds. Writing a Thank You letter is not to be done casually; it requires attention. This is why many fundraisers always spare time to gain insight into how to go about it.
You will be mindful of this if you understand that the “Thank You” you write and send out today may leave your supporters with a positive impression that would be valuable a couple of days – or months from now.
