Over the years, CBD has proven its worth in several spheres of life. People have begun to realize that humans are not the only ones that can benefit from cannabis. Like it helps us, CBD can show impressive results when used on animals. NuLeaf Naturals is the one platform where one can find high quality CBD products.
Anxiety is a pervasive mental issue that affects humans and animals alike. Anxiety within pets is something that most pet parents are familiar with. It can stem from multiple causes and often gives pets and their owners a hard time. CBD products may help curb anxiety in pets.
How Does It Work On Pets With Anxiety?
CBD (Cannabidiol) is a naturally occurring active component of the cannabis plant species. It can be legally extracted from hemp plants for commercial purposes. Cannabidiol is a powerful substance with numerous medicinal benefits.
CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid with remarkable potency. Studies show that it has several advantages, including, but not limited to, anti-inflammatory properties, the ability to reduce pain, anxiety, and depression, provide enhanced focus, etc.
Anxiety in pets can occur due to varied causes. It can be caused due to fear of loud noises or storms, or it can be a case of separation anxiety. Another cause can be your pet's health and mobility being affected due to their age.
Going to the root of the cause and understanding what is making your pet and service is paramount. CBD can help your pet relax, boost their mood, and relieve any pain. This drug can enhance your pet's overall emotional and physical welfare.
Beneficial CBD Products To Calm Down Anxious Pets
Cannabidiol is swiftly being integrated into more and more products. These days several brands sell dozens of distinctive CBD-based products for animals. The following products might come in handy for pet owners dealing with anxious pets.
CBD Oil For Pets
Dogs have an endocannabinoid system same as humans. CBD oil can affect them the same way it affects us. Cannabidiol oil is directly made from the buds and leaves of hemp plants. This oil shows quick results and instantly helps your pet get back on its feet.
CBD-Infused Soft Chews and Treats
Soft chews and treats are well-known methods of rewarding pets. Sneaking in a CBD-based treat is a fun way of helping your pet deal with anxiety. The icing on the cake is that cannabidiol-infused soft chews and treats are available in dozens of exciting flavors.
Meaty Treats and Bacon Strips with CBD
These types of treats are made with natural, cured meats and cuts. These chewy, meaty flavored treats are infused with the perfect dose of CBD. They can serve as a healthy regular supplement to boost your pet's overall health.
What Is Causing My Pet To Be Anxious?
Anxiety in animals, especially dogs, can be linked to root causes or triggers. Trauma, fear, old age, and separation - all these can cause anxiety in pets.
How Safe Is It To Use CBD for Animals?
In terms of safety, it is imperative to use CBD derived from hemp and not marijuana. Such products are safe as long as they are fully hemp-derived. Cannabidiol extracts will not make your pet high.
Factors To Consider While Buying Cannabidiol-Based Products For Your Pets
As a pet parent, feeding your fluff-ball poor-quality products can be daunting. Many manufacturers aim to sell products with top notch quality. To ensure that your pet gets the best experience, be mindful of the following details.
All Natural Ingredients: Animals cannot handle artificial ingredients as well as humans can. Moreover, such products can be toxic for your pets. Before purchasing a product, check whether it is made from 100% natural ingredients.
CBD Purity: Cannabidiol does not come cheap. Products made with pure CBD extracts can be costly. You find that cheap brands often compromise the purity of the cannabinoid. Organic, high-quality brands offer the best products.
Take Away
In the end, it is necessary to remember that CBD is not FDA approved. Anecdotal evidence shows that Cannabidiol can show promising results. Therefore, the safety of your pet is in your hands. It is crucial to avoid deceiving brands and choose products wisely. Those pet-parents that wish to give their pets CBD must first consult their vet without fail.
