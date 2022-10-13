Under the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin cracked its first emergence in 2009. The concept of cryptography emerged in the 90s when a group of programmers essentially put forth great efforts to build a robust security system of cryptography, which led to the framing of cypherpunk. All the new investors who stepped into thetrading journey, wanted the digital financial segment to rise high and become reachable to most of the users in today’s world. That is why, they chose to get along from different corners of the world and set up developing strategies for improving the present condition of the Bitcoins network.
Bitcoin Market Capture
Bitcoin (BTC) since its inception has been the biggest and most prominent player in the cryptocurrency market. It is one of the most valued and popular cryptocurrency among all. Thus, it is quite obvious for the cointo hold a specific share percentage of the entire crypto network. That is why, Nakamoto put a market cap on the availability of Bitcoins, which is 21 million. Now with each passing days, the availability of Bitcoins in the market is decresing and thus, the demand is increasing. It is one of the major market capturing formula of the developers.
While 2021 November exhibited the highest skyrocketing of Bitcoin value to $69,000, months after that it dropped surprisingly. The time has been pretty rough and challenging, even then Bitcoin has stood the test of time and is still listed above all other cryptocurrencies concerning market cap and value.
Do Bitcoins have got a bright future ahead?Bitcoin is a part of a volatile market, yet it still has got some good market price in today’s world. This estimated growth requires a CAGR of 7.1%. This exhibits a potential future of cryptocurrency and Bitcoin which is often also termed as digital coin, undoubtedly has promising prospects. The reasons are:
It's a limited supply
Transparency
Distributed ledger technology
Extensive growth in venture capital investments
Acceptance as payment mode from iconic businesses like Microsoft, Amazon, Overstock, Starbucks, etc.
Should you buy Bitcoin?
There are many factors behind the popularity of Bitcoin and why people suggest investing in Bitcoin. As said, many big companies, not only from the US but from the UK, India, Russia, etc. major global economies are accepting Bitcoins these days. Moreover, since Bitcoins have a certain limit like gold, its scarcity rolls behind its growing market cap.
Besides, many people also prefer to invest or own Bitcoin to control their expenses in the foreign transfer of currency. Currency transfers through international boundaries are often quite expensive as well as time-consuming. When you transfer fiat currency through international boundaries, you need to pay transfer charges ranging from 3.5% to above 10%, and it is indeed a lengthy process.
Even though Bitcoin transfers also require transfer charges or rather transaction charges, currently they are effectively less. It could rise with the rising value of Bitcoin, but presently if you need to minimize your currency transfer expenses, investing in Bitcoin is a great idea.
Strategies related to dip purchasesThe ‘by the dip’ process refers to the concept of buying an asset when the price is in a certain dip and gaining profits when the price value rises beyond the purchase rate and you sell it.
Even though this concept embraces a lot of risks, it is indeed a common concept even in cryptocurrency trading. Since Bitcoin is known to be highly volatile, it has exhibited drops and rises in its market value. Buying Bitcoin when the price is on dips can bring returns, only when you have thoroughly researched market trends, and referred to expert ideas and opinions. However, still there ought to be a degree of risk. Experts recommend investing in a ‘buy a dip’ strategy in small proportion though, so that it does not pose your financial risk.
Some of the people believe that buying bitcoins during its low market price phases can be a cheaper option for the users, it is not really how it works. In fact, if you notice the market price of the digital currency falling tremendously, then you should wait until the prices rise again. Otherwise, keeping your assets on hold for a long time might not help you earn suitable interest rates and would not give you any guarantee of the price rise anytime soon. Besides if you are looking for further tradingtips, you can check out top-rated cryptocurrency expert sites online and start your research work today itself. Since, Bitcoin prices are in a great dip right now, read through news and trends of the market to understand the market waves before investing readily.
