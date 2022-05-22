From an elementary school teacher to a trainer in the corporate sector, everyone uses a Learning Management System (LMS) for learning and training. Many teachers or trainers started using LMS even before remote teaching or learning became the new normal. LMS has always been the center of online learning and training experience. LMS comes filled with many tools and features but LMS Virtual Classroom has become vital in remote learning.
What is the LMS Virtual Classroom?
Let us understand both LMS and Virtual Classroom separately first.
LMS is a software platform that is developed to provide systematic delivery of online learning and training content. The trainers can create, upload, control, check, track, and report on an LMS.
Virtual Classroom, also known as Online Classroom, was created as a substitute for the physical classroom. The trainers or teachers do almost everything in a virtual classroom that was supposed to be done in a physical classroom, such as – teaching, training, lectures, notes, whiteboards, voting, etc. Often, institutions might make use of a web conferencing tool like Adobe Connect to conduct classes virtually. You can check for Adobe Connect pricing options, and choose a plan that suits you the best. Look for a free trial pricing model, which will help you understand the working capacity of the software during this period.
Coming back to the topic, LMS and Virtual Classroom platforms go together, and once integrated with technology, the best of both platforms can be accomplished.
LMS Virtual Classroom offers plenty of opportunities, some of which are – instant feedback, trainer-learner interaction, multiple activities to enhance participation and boost motivation, and more.
There are many tools available in the market with the true power of virtual classrooms to deliver your learning objectives. Make a business-wise decision on the best and the right software to use,
Here are some of the features you need to look for in the LMS Virtual Classroom platform.
· Seamless Learning Experience – Experience and understanding are critical in LMS virtual classroom. Today’s learners are accustomed to the best online learning and training experiences. Thus, delivering a seamless learning experience is of utmost importance to remove the unnecessary burden on learners. SSO (single-sign-on) is a must-have that offers a seamless learning experience.
· Interactive Whiteboard – The presence of an interactive whiteboard will help in organizing the learning and training. Using the whiteboard, you can write, explain, brainstorm, collate ideas, and do much more. The use of an interactive whiteboard enhances the learning experience.
· Using Engaging Multimedia – The LMS virtual classroom you choose must permit you to deliver a complete experience. The platform you choose should allow you to use content such as presentations, PDFs, audio and video files, etc. Thus, being able to use multimedia content will enhance the learning experience as videos are super engaging and interesting.
· Communication Tools – The learners must be able to get in touch with their trainers or instructors. LMS has an instant messaging application that can be used to communicate instantly. Other LMS tools can also be considered for communicating and updating, like – file sharing, creating a group calendar, etc.
There are some significant advantages of LMS virtual classrooms.
· Highly Interactive – LMS virtual classrooms are highly-interactive as multiple communication tools are used – chat rooms, messaging apps, voice calls, etc. The use of these tools enhances the learning interaction level.
· Collaborative Learning – The use of the platform ensures and enhances collaborative learning with the help of different tools, like – a virtual meeting app, file sharing, digital whiteboard, messaging, etc. Collaborative learning also leads to greater knowledge retention.
· Remote Training Programs – During the Covid-19 outbreak, social and physical distancing become a normal thing. Thus, training and learning have also been affected by the pandemic and the launch of remote training programs has become a necessity. LMS virtual classrooms have become the savior as it allows learning and training remotely without the risk of getting affected.
· Immediate Feedback – LMS virtual classroom provides the advantage of getting immediate feedback. The remote instructors, learners, peers, or asynchronous activities can provide feedback, which can be used to improvise and tailor the online training content.
There are many more advantages of using the LMS virtual classroom. The platform has become a blessing for both the corporate sector and the education industry. When you are choosing your new LMS, there are some things you need to consider and keep in mind. Most of the virtual classroom LMSs present free trials, so use this opportunity and test out the features and decide upon the right and best platform for your organization or your education institution.
