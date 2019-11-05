Kratom is a tropical plant that is extracted in Southeast Asia. After its discovery in the early 19th century, people started to use it for medical purposes. However, the only problem with this plant is that no scientific evidence suggests it be used for medical purposes or as a medicine. Its history dates back thousands of years, and traditionally people would chew kratom leaves after boiling them.
How is kratom consumed?
As discussed, the traditional practice was to boil kratom leaves, but now there are many ways that people consume this plant. It is commonly consumed in powder form whereas people also consume it in the form of capsules, beverages, food, etc. Since its legal status is debated, it is mostly sold online by well-reputed companies.
People who consume kratom believe it has many medical benefits of the body, but nothing concrete is available from the side of medical science that proves its veracity to be used as a drug. You will be intrigued to know kratom is consumed by over 5 million people in the world every day that proves its global popularity. People who frequently consume kratom claim it has the following benefits:
· Provides relaxation to the body
· Causes a soothing effect
· Treats anxiety disorders
· Improves mood
· Cures depression
· Improves sexual health
· Enhances focus and concentration
What is kratom’s legal status in Kentucky?
If you're a kratom fan, you will be glad to know it is legal in Kentucky. This state has always been famous for its cosmopolitan and bohemian culture. However you will be interested to know that back in 2016, the government of the state wanted to ban the plant. However, the bill eventually failed and never saw the light of the day. The government continues to raise its concern, but the intrusion of kratom in the lives of citizens is so much that they stand against any bill the government tends to issue.
The kratom plant has leaves that contain a compound known as mitragynine and 7 hydroxymitragynine. Both of these alkaloids produce the plants psychoactive effects. Some research suggests that these two compounds produce addiction and side effects in those who consume them. In 2016, the Kentucky government tried to ban these two alkaloids with the bill but it failed to pass into state law.
Where can you buy kratom in Kentucky?
If you want to buy kratom in the state, the best way is to purchase it from an online vendor. Due its controversial legal status, kratom manufacturers despise bringing themselves in front of the world. There are several top-notch online vendors that sell good quality lab-tested kratom powder and raw kratom plants to the customers.
However, if you still want to buy kratom in the state, you can get it from small smoke shops across Louisville. Keep in mind; these shop owners don’t sell kratom in a discreet manner, so you must inquire about a few shops to know exactly where it is sold. Though kratom is a controversial plant its popularity continues to thrive every day.