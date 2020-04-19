Coronavirus and a Couple of the Planet's Biggest Music Favorites
Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber are two of the world's biggest pop music favorites. They've been household names all around the United States and globe for more than a decade now.
Although they're famous folks, they're honestly no different than other human beings at this moment in time. That means that the coronavirus epidemic has affected them both greatly.
They're in quarantine at home just like everyone else. That means that they're unable to go outside to socialize with others. That also means that they're unable to proceed with their careers as they typically do.
Lady Gaga and the Effects of Coronavirus
Lady Gaga not long ago revealed the release of a brand new studio album in 2020. That album is going to be called "Chromatica." Fans all around the globe were beyond elated to hear about the fresh effort.
They were disappointed, however, when the singing powerhouse stated that she was going to delay her album release due to the pandemic. The vocalist and songwriter believed that she had no choice but to do so. That likely means there won’t be a lot of Lady Gaga tickets being sold anytime soon either.
She was going to push back the release of the album to later on in the year. Fans were excited about all of the songs that are going to be on Chromatica. Her single "Stupid Love" was a preview of it all.
Devotees adored the video clip that showcased the track in all of its glory. Although Chromatica was initially set to be released to the public in the beginning of April, fans everywhere now have to wait for a while. Lady Gaga isn't 100 percent certain yet when it will be accessible to music lovers.
Gaga has done a lot to make things better for people who are dealing with coronavirus. She's teamed up with Global Citizen. Global Citizen, in short, is a group that has gathered a minimum of $35 million.
This amount is set aside for the COVID-19 Solidarity Respond Fund that was put together by the World health Organization. Gaga is doing more than just that as well. That's because she at the same time is putting together the list of performers for One World: Together at Home.
That's the name of a musical program that's going to be on for two hours total. It's going to be on television via the networks CBS, ABC and NBC. People are going to be able to check it out from the comforts of their own homes on April 18th.
Although there's no arguing that the lockdown situation is stressful, Gaga remains in positive spirits at this time. She acknowledges that she's been taking it easy in her living quarters.
She's attempting to prepare all sorts of things for coronavirus and her musical vocation. The Haus of Gaga is a focal point for Gaga right now. She doesn't shy away from the fact that stopping everything on a dime has been pretty tough for her and for all of her team members.
Justin Bieber and the Consequences of the Virus
Bieber is just as well-known as Gaga. He's no stranger to the effects of the epidemic, either. He has countless fans all over the planet. They were giddy to hear about his major tour by the name of "Changes."
That's the reason that so many of them were devastated to find out that he had no choice but to put it off for the time being. That news story came out on the first day of April. Bieber was set to perform in 2020.
Fans were going to be able to revel in his tunes during the summer months. That no longer is the case for safety and health purposes. There's no disputing that fans were frustrated to realize that the Justin Bieber tour was delayed.
There were many who acknowledged how exceptional Bieber's reaction to the situation was, too. Bieber has been unwinding at home with his wife, Hailey Bieber.
They've been interacting with the members of their vast fan bases throughout this quarantine. They took part in a chat session via Instagram Live in April. The pair discussed just how complicated quarantine is for them and for the rest of the people on the planet.
People who work in food service have to go through a lot. They mentioned that the situation is taxing for people regardless of their economic backgrounds. They said that they know that they have fortunate circumstances.
They talked about how the epidemic is hurting many people who simply do not have the economic advantages that they have. Fans were elated to hear Bieber and his spouse being so candid with regard to their thoughts.
They weren't the only two individuals who took part in the chatting session with their admirers. Kendall Jenner also was a big part of it.
