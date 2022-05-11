Magistrate Lambert Moore is running for re-election for his 6th District position on the Franklin County Fiscal Court. Moore says that this is because he cares deeply about his district and there are many projects left to complete. Moore, 60, has served as 6th District magistrate since 2003. He works for C.C. Moore and Co. This year, he’s one of three Democrats running.
Moore, a graduate of Frankfort High School, attends services at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. He and his wife, Sheila, have two children.
Moore is serving in his twentieth year as 6th District Magistrate and touts his relationships with city, state, and county road, and utility supervisors for being able to get projects done in the district. Moore is on several committees including The Road, Fire, ARPA, and County Treasurer Search Committee.
Moore has never missed a regular scheduled meeting, and is very committed to his job.
“This platform has given me the opportunity to improve upon the services offered to Franklin County (sewer and water), implement road improvements, replace over a dozen bridges, add fire hydrants, build a fire station and sheriff’s office,” Moore said.
Moore defeated Republican challenger Chris Wright in 2018 by a 210-vote margin, 1,679-1,469. Moore tallied 53.3% of the vote compared to Wright’s 46.7%.
On May 17th, Moore will face two other Democrats — Ted Collins and Eric Whisman — in the 6th District magistrate Democratic primary.
“I look forward to continuing my work for the people of the 6th District of Franklin County. I would very much appreciate your vote.” said Moore.
