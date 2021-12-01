If you aren’t turning your content into video, and leveraging YouTube’s 2.3 billion monthly visitors, then you are missing the most important online trend today.
Video is taking over the internet, and you can see it everywhere you look. Facebook and Instagram have both added significant features to support more video content in the last few years.
But why?
It is because video performs better than other content. Both in user surveys and raw usage data, it is clear that people want video.
YouTube is still the undisputed king of video content online. It has grown far beyond its origin of funny viral videos and is now a hub of information that is as much a search engine as it is a content hub.
So how do you stand out? Whether you are promoting any kind of business from a pastry shop to a mobile app development company or trying to build a personal channel, establishing a strong YouTube brand is critical.
Here are 5 ways to build a successful YouTube brand.
Choose your identity
Much like any other brand, the most important thing about your brand on YouTube is the first thing that people think of when they think about your channel. It is important that you provide consistent quality and subject matter that your audience can trust when they are craving a certain type of content catalog.
That is why choosing your niche is so important. Choosing a theme for your channel is important, whether it is broad or narrow because that is what attracts a loyal audience that you can count on to consume that content.
The audience on YouTube is so vast that no channel is going to appeal to everyone. Pick something that you are passionate and knowledgeable about, and the right audience will find you.
Create Valuable Content
If you have the right focus for your channel, then you will be able to create valuable content. YouTube videos do not need to be high in production value. In fact, many of the most popular videos are relatively simple.
What does matter is that there is a substance that solves a problem for the audience. That problem could simply be ‘I want to be entertained’ or it could be ‘I want to learn a new professional skill.’ If you create content that gets thousands or millions of views, monetization of the videos is the other way to benefit from it.
Either way, if you want to succeed, keep in mind what your audience is coming to you for.
Set-Up a Channel Like the Pros
Setting up a proper channel can be an underrated component to building a strong YouTube presence.
Everyone understands that YouTube channel art is important, but it doesn’t end there. Take advantage of the tools that YouTube provides you.
When a viewer visits your channel, you want to give them the best possible experience. A good way to start is by creating a channel trailer and highlighting it as featured content.
You can also organize your videos into specific playlists which can make it easy for viewers to binge-watch your content. This is a great way to turn one curious viewer into several views, and likely a subscription
4. Be Consistent
Viewers like YouTube channels that they can depend on. Rather than creating sporadic content, it is best if you post on a consistent, predictable basis.
You don’t have to post every day, but if you do, then do everything you can to not miss a day. For most channels once or twice a week on the same days of the week is the most sustainable schedule. Your viewers will come to expect and look forward to your new videos.
You can also experiment with recurring features that appear at predictable times.
5. Connect With Your Audience
The channels that really stand out are the ones that engage with their audience. Not just with compelling content, but also in the comments of their videos, or even related videos in their niche.
To really go above and beyond, go outside of YouTube and start building your community on Instagram, Facebook, and any other online communities that are popular in your niche.
If you are recognized as part of the larger community around your subject matter, then your credibility and your own channel’s community will grow as well.
By connecting with those who view your videos, you become more trustworthy in their eyes. Much of your YouTube brand comes down to trust.
