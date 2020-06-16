Meta description: Learning to play the handpan can be really tricky. What instrument to choose? How to learn the basics? Where to find the master courses?
Learning to play the handpan can be really tricky. What instrument to choose? How to learn the basics? Where to find the master courses?
Before you’ve jumped into looking for steel tongue drums for sale and watching randomly all the YouTube tutorials, read this guide. It’s a roadmap that will teach you what you should do and lead you with the yellow-brick road toward the Handpan Musicians City.
1. A preparation step. Choose the right instrument
This step can seem obvious but it’s essential. A high-quality well-tuned steel drum instrument will make 70% of work for you. You can find many announcements of the original Hang drum and other handpans for sale for $200 only. The best scenario is that you’ll get a second-hand drum in a very bad condition or a garage-crafted tank drum with a muffled sound. Opt for buying a new instrument from an official producer and a trusted brand. A perfectly tuned sonorous handpan like the RAV Pan will motivate you to learn faster as you can instantly create harmonious melodies.
You may already know what a handpan is and if so, you know that each one is tuned in a particular scale and some of them can be really tricky at the beginning. Take a look at D Celtic scale. It’s the most newbie-friendly scale, all the notes go well together no matter which direction you choose.
2. Learn step by step
No one learns rocket science in a day, you need to study Maths and Physics first. And it’s pretty the same approach in learning to play the handpan. Start from studying basics. The great thing about the handpan is that unlike violin or piano your beginner period is extremely short. Even if you have never played the handpan before, and have no musical background, you’ll learn the first steps really quickly. Firstly, you should learn how to read the note layout and tap the dimples in the right way. Then try to copy the style and rhythms of the seasoned handpan players.
You can be lucky to find some handpan teaching courses in your neighborhood but it’s not a big deal if you don’t. There’s no shortage of online resources and video tutorials. In the beginning, it’s better to choose a certain master course or a player and follow it consistently.
3. Improve your skills
The great perk about the handpan is that you can actually take a break in learning at this point and just enjoy playing (that will sound really good). If you are eager to move on to the advanced level, feel free to surf around various artists and courses to learn some more complicated techniques. You can get deeper into learning the music theory (and it will be really helpful) but it’s not a must. Many famous and successful percussion instrument players never did. It’s much more important to learn the rhythms.
While you are evolving as a handpan musician, you can try more challenging scales. The variety of RAV Pan scales allows you to improve your skills with each scale. You start learning basics with the D Celtic as the most harmonious scale and then you can try to play the D Major or the B Celtic. At this moment you should know how to operate the handpan and play a few rhythms. The F Pygmy is a pro-level drum and is just the icing on the cake for those who want to expert playing the handpan. This drum has two additional bottom notes that provide more liberty for composing.
4. Learn to play the RAV Vast
This is an unusual tip that can still be incredibly helpful. Learning to play the handpan can be expedited by learning to play the RAV Vast! You can even make it the preparational step before you started to learn the handpan. The tongue drums are much easier to acquire and still are based on the same idea and technique. Unlike many other tongue drums, the sound of the RAV Vast is very close to the voice of the handpan and have pretty the same physical parameters. There is the RAV Guidebook and a whole bulk of RAV’s tutorials and lessons grouped according to the mastery level (you can find them in the tutorial section of the RAV Vast official website).
Thus, if you learn to play the RAV Vast first, learning the handpan will be easy for you as 1-2-3.
The RAV drums are tuned the way to create a harmonic pair together. If you learn to play the D Celtic RAV Vast, it will be easy for you to switch to D Celtic RAV Pan as both instruments have the same scale. Keep in mind that the same scale doesn’t mean the same sound. RAV Vast has its own very special and deep voice and its sustain is much longer than the one that a handpan has. Disclaimer: you may even love to play the tongue drum even more and learn it independently from a handpan with the same passion.
5. Practice and remember
It’s like training in a gym. The more times you repeat, the better you perform as your muscles get trained. Train your ear and the sense of rhythm. Find your own style. Indulge yourself to make mistakes. You can just be sitting recklessly tapping some notes and amaze yourself with an incredible temp. Record your experiments to remember and repeat the best practices. Try busking to get more self-confident while playing in public.
6. Get involved in the community
The group of like-minded handpan enthusiasts like the RAV Vast community is the greatest source of inspiration and motivation. You can always stay alert about the trends and new tips, festivals and meetups or ask the question and get support on the website or the social media accounts.
