Liam Coen is going to be able to refine his offense quite a lot when the University of Kentucky’s football camp gets underway. This is happening in Early August and this leaves just a few days for the UK’s very first OC to iron out some of the finer details for his golfing game. He spent Wednesday trying to perfect his game, and he also played alongside Marc Hill and Mitch Barnhart. He also fielded a few questions about Kentucky’s QB position. He clarified the biggest unknown for the 2021 season and he also shed some light on what is going to happen in the future.
Instilling Coen’s Offense
The UK focused on trying to study his offense so that it could be implemented in the spring. Of course, fall camp is going to be about finding out what is best and who is executing things as well as they should be. This is especially the case at the signal-caller position. It’s safe to say that the pressure is on right now, and evensports betting sites are trying to anticipate what is going to happen next. Penn State’s Will Levis has joined a room with three other returnees and amongst them wasBeau Allen and Joey Gatewood. You also had Kaiya Sheron who was actually enrolled earlier than expected, out of Somerset High School. They have stated that it’s a good problem to have if you have competition at a certain position. This certainly helps, but the people who were there during the spring have been able to earn some respect since and they have shown their teammates that they are willing to try and get better. They are also ready to take on the brand-new challenge. Will’s work ethic and the way that he is able to carry himself has helped to step everything up in the locker room and this is going to work wonders for the team.
Linking to the UK From Coen’s hire
Levis has been linked to the UK following the hire of Coen and he has managed to bloom into a fantastic frontrunner. He is taking the starting job that was left behind by the famous Terry Wilson. He transferred over to New Mexico. Coen has stated that he has not been able to work one-on-one with him yet but UK’s strength and conditioning, including the support staff, have had nothing but good things to say about him and the way that he is handling the transition. Liam Coen has also stated that Levis has missed the spring camp because he was trying to finish up a bachelor program over at Penn State. He has been able to stay in the loop thanks to things such as Zoom and they have also been working remotely with Rob Williams as well. He is a Canada biomechanics coach and they have done everything they can to try and improve the overall rate of passing accuracy and efficiency.
In-Game Experience
Whoever comes out on top won’t have any game experience. At the end of the day, Gatewood has started one game for the UK last year and has played 14 games since the very first season over at Auburn. This was in 2018. Levis who is actually in the same class as Gatewood has stated that he’s played once in 15 games. This was over at the Nittany Lions. Levis was actually used way more as a running QB. He finished with 473 career yards and he was 10th for the position there, proving that he has potential with the new team.
