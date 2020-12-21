As humans, we are naturally friendly. We continuously need to make connections and be a part of a community that has the same interests and hobbies with us. We also love to attend and participate in social gatherings and events and enjoy membership freebies. That is why some of us choose to engage and make ourselves a member of exclusive membership clubs.
Membership clubs are social organizations that allow people of the same profession, interests, and hobbies to make engagements and collaboration. They also require people to pay a monthly subscription or membership fee to continue and enjoy some perks and benefits of being a member. If you are still searching for a membership club to join, you may try to check the following clubs online that might suit your interest:
Southern Cigar Co
If you are one of the kinds of people who love to explore different flavors of cigars worldwide, the Southern Cigar Co is the right membership club for you. Southern Cigar Co is a monthly cigar club that provides the finest quality cigars of different flavors, sizes, strengths, etc., to its subscribers or members. To subscribe and be a member of this club, you may sign up by visiting their webpage online.
The University Women's Club
Founded in 1883, The University Women's Club is an exclusive club for professional and accomplished women. It allows women of diverse professions, interests, backgrounds, and ages to meet, read, engage, and enjoy each other's company and events in a comfortable and safe space.
Explorers Club
The Explorers Club is an international multidisciplinary organization that promotes the scientific exploration of space and earth's land, sea, and air. It also supports scientific research by providing exploration resources such as online information, funding, and consultation.
If you want to be a part of a remarkable scientific exploration and discovery, The Explorers Club might suit your interest. To join and qualify for membership, you have to apply and submit sponsor letters to the club.
Craft Beer Club
Beer is one of the most popular tasty alcoholic beverages around the globe that adults love to have after meals. Drinking beer at least once a day is said to positively affect our health, especially our heart, blood, bones, and memory.
If you want to have a monthly supply of beer at home, then subscribe and be a member of the Craft Beer Club now. This club provides different flavors of beer every month for its members. The breweries and beers they offer for shipment are produced by artisan and independent brewers from around the US.
The Assembly
Some people are fitness and wellness enthusiasts who want to maintain good posture and body shape. If you are among them, you must join The Assembly. This social membership club is for the people who love to have a good workout, healthy food, and good healthy friends.
For only a $265 monthly membership fee, you can enjoy access to special well-being events, services, weekend retreats, etc. You can also enjoy the seasonal menu of healthy meal options and snacks and the best instructors in the Bay Area's monthly fitness classes.
Candy Club
If you are fond of colorful candies and chocolates and live in the US, subscribing to the Candy Club is worth your money. As a member, you can positively expect to receive six cups of different types of delectable, sweet, and tasty candies every month, depending on the type of box that you avail. You may opt for the Funbox that contains six 6-oz candy cups, or you may choose the Party Box that contains six 12-oz candy cups.
Feminist Book Club
One of the most overwhelming yet relaxing things to do in the world is to read an amusing book while having a cup of warm coffee or tea on a chilly day. It is also fascinating to have a mind-stirring yet engaging discussion about your favorite book with other people who have the same hobby of reading as you.
For book lovers who advocate gender equality and women empowerment, the Feminist Book Club is the right membership club for you. It offers a subscription box that contains feminist books each month. It also comes with two or more curated products from several small woman-and-queer-owned businesses.
When you subscribe, you can also keep in touch and connect with other club members across the globe by engaging in the secret discussion group. The discussion group is a safe space wherein you can freely relate and discuss the book delivered to you each month.
Takeaway
Applying for membership online and paying for a subscription for your most wanted membership club can be quite pricey, but being a member comes with many advantages and privileges. Besides the connection that you can create within the club, you can also enjoy freebies and access to the finest and grandeur members-only places.
