Horses will continue to showcase their speed and skill in the Kentucky Derby 2022. The organizers of this well-loved event have already sent invitations to various horse racers and their jockeys, and you can now start choosing your bets.
With many good contenders, it can be overwhelming to decide which one you would put your bet on. To help you get started, here are the current horse racers with the highest odds.
Cyberknife
As of this writing, Cyberknife’s current odds on TVG are at 17-1. He is owned by Gold Square LLC and is trained by Brad H. Cox. In 2021, he had three starts, one first place and two second places. He earned $75,000 in total with $25,000 per start.
This 3-year old colt has already had three starts that earned him $261,666 per start. Keep your eye on the post positions for the 2022 kentucky derby. With Cyberknife on the line, betting lines may significantly change.
Epicenter
Epicenter will also be part of the Kentucky Derby lineup. This bay-colored colt has a recorded 97 equibase speed figure (E speed). To this day, he is already earning $168,440 per start. He also already had six starts, with three of them in 2022, a total of four firsts and a second place. Epicenter is now at 9-2 odds for the 2022 Kentucky Derby.
Zandon
Zandon was also invited to be part of the Kentucky Derby this year. This colt can be distinguished by its dark bay color. His jockey is Flavien Prat, and he is trained by Chad C. Brown.
Since 2021, he has already had four starts so far, with two first place, and one second and third place. Zandon’s odds at TVG are already at 18-1. His current highest E speed is 107.
Mo Donegal
Mo Donegal came from Ashview Farm & Colts Neck Stables. His current jockey is Joel Rosario, and in this year alone, the colt already had two starts, being in first and third places. He has already earned $424,000 with $212,000 per start.
Moreover, 24-1 is Mo Donegal’s current odds. Look out for him as he will beat the odds and surprise the post positions with his 103 E speed figure.
Messier
With Tim Yakteen as his trainer, Messier will continue to run in numerous derbies. This colt with bay color skin already has six starts, with 2 in 2022. He does not have any places in third yet. Moreover, Messier has a record of 107 E speed. 2022 Kentucky Derby odds for Messier are looking good at 6-1. The future of this colt is just looking brighter.
Smile Happy
Another horse that will make it for this year’s Kentucky Derby is Smile Happy. Smile Happy is a dark bay colt with a staggering 104 E speed. So far, he has earned four starts since 2021. This 2022, he has two starts that are in second place.
Training for Smile Happy is led by Kenneth G. McPeek, who has 12,124 starts on his name. Smile Happy’s odds at the moment are 9-1.
Tiz The Bomb
With 22-1 odds, Tiz The Bomb is steadily preparing for the Kentucky Derby, headed by his trainer, Kenneth G. McPeek, the same trainer as Smile Happy. Tiz The Bomb is a dark bay colt that already has $1,044,401 earnings throughout his career since 2019.
In 2022, he already had three starts, and he got $142,186 per start. Tiz The Bomb also has a record of 109 E speed, making him the horse that has the fastest recorded E speed in this list.
Charge It
Charge It is a relatively new horse in the game. Despite that, he already earned a spot for this year’s Kentucky Derby, and his odds are at 16-1 for winning. He has already participated in three starts, paced in one first and two second ranks.
He was bred by Whisper Hill Farm, LLC and is currently owned by them. Charge It’s trainer is Todd A. Pletcher, and his jockey would be Luis Saez. Look more into this horse in the 2022 Kentucky Derby.
Early Voting
This dark bay colt has a recorded 102 E speed figure. Having Chad C. Brown as his trainer, Early Voting has already completed three starts. The two starts he had this year were in the places first and second, earning him $277,500. He is owned by Klaravich Stables, Inc. and was bred in the Three Chimneys Farm, LLC.
Morello
Morello is a healthy chestnut colt that Steven M. Asmussen trains. Morello already had three starts, where he ranked first for the two of them. This makes his record with four starts in his whole career, with three first places.
This year, he gets to earn $71,625 per start. Moreover, Morello has a recorded 96 E speed. He currently has 15-1 odds on his name.
Final Thoughts
The list above features excellent nurses who just made a debut or are already making names with outstanding performances. Odds may change until the Kentucky Derby, but the records showing each horse’s past will speak for themselves. Do not put your bet immediately, and take time figuring out which horse will take place for this year’s Kentucky Derby.
