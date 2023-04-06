The Kentucky Derby, known as “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sport,” is one of the most famous stake races on the planet, drawing international crowds who enjoy the action on television or in person at the famous Churchill Downs. Exclusively raced by three-year thoroughbreds, the “Run for the Roses” is as iconic as it is exciting, and would be a well-earned addition to anyone’s bucket list.

On this page, we’ll run through all the key details about the 2023 edition of the race, including when it takes place, who’s racing, and how to be there yourself, among other details. 

