The Kentucky Derby, known as “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sport,” is one of the most famous stake races on the planet, drawing international crowds who enjoy the action on television or in person at the famous Churchill Downs. Exclusively raced by three-year thoroughbreds, the “Run for the Roses” is as iconic as it is exciting, and would be a well-earned addition to anyone’s bucket list.
On this page, we’ll run through all the key details about the 2023 edition of the race, including when it takes place, who’s racing, and how to be there yourself, among other details.
First up: the key race details. The race will take place on Saturday, May 6, at the famous Churchill Downs in Louisville. That’s the main day when the big race is held, but there’s also a race the day before, too, the Kentucky Oaks Race. If you’re visiting from out of town and want to soak up all that the Kentucky Derby has to offer, then look at attending both days. After all, any time spent inside Churchill Downs is time well spent.
Who’s Racing?
As you might expect from one of the world’s leading races, many trainers want to enter their horses into the Kentucky Derby. However, the race is capped at twenty horses, with the final list of running horses set in the first week of May, a few days before the race. Still, there are some horses who will surely be competing. These are the ones who have a realistic chance of winning the race. Forte and Tapit Trice, both trained by Todd Pletcher, are hot favorites, but there’ll be plenty of people using a betting offer fromOddsCheckerto back the Tim Yakteen-trained horse Practical Move to take the top position. While it’s likely that a Pletcher or Yakteen horse will win, don’t discount an upset — if there’s one thing that the Kentucky Derby loves, it’s an unlikely winner!
Choose Your Experience
So what about attending the race? You’ll need to get tickets from a reseller at this stage, but they’re still pretty affordable. You’ll have to decide what type of Kentucky Derby experience you want to have. The two main options are infield general admission and seated viewing. Seated viewing is what you probably think of when you think of the Kentucky Derby; smart outfits, hats, and all-around pleasant. General admission is a bit more of a free-for-all, less strict and arguably more fun if you’re into that kind of thing. The only issue is that it can be difficult to get any sort of view of the race since it’s on ground level. So unless you’re right at the front, you’ll have to follow the action on the big screen.
If you opt for a seated ticket, then remember that there’s a dress code that you’ll need to adhere to. It’s best to think along the lines of “wedding attire.”
Churchill Downs is a must-visit when you’re in Louisville, especially during the Kentucky Derby. It is not, however, theonlyattraction worth exploring while you’re in town. It’s very much worth extending your trip if you’re coming from out of town so that you have the chance to explore everything else that this wonderful part of Kentucky has to offer. One thing’s for sure, you’ll want to bring your appetite — Louisville has someamazing eateries. If you’re a sports fan, then paying a visit to the Muhammed Ali museum is highly recommended.
Whether you’re visiting in person or watching online, be sure to tune into all the excitement of the 2023 Kentucky Derby. This is one of the sport’s most historic races, with high levels of excitement that ensure that anything can happen. Get yourself dressed up, read up on the history of the festival, pick your winner, and have a great day in May.
