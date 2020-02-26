Image Source: https://images.pexels.com/photos/374074/pexels-photo-374074.jpeg

The latest MacOS update is officially available for download and installation on MacBooks that are new enough to support it. But, as with all major software updates, MacOS Catalina doesn’t come without a few bugs. And while most of these bugs are negligible to most people, there are certain bugs that could hurt your productivity if they affect an important feature or program that you currently use.

Because of this, it’s important to know exactly what you’re getting yourself into when you download and install the update. Installing an update at the wrong time could prove to be a costly mistake, especially when a bad update could potentially brick your device. So, before you jump on the excitement, you need to know what bugs affect the new MacOS Catalina update.

Connectivity Issues

Many users who have updated to the new software have reported difficulty in using both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. This is a big issue considering that classrooms are currently shifting away from traditional pen and paper, which means that without connectivity, students would be at a major disadvantage. There have also been reports of iCloud issues. The Wi-Fi issue alone is already a major inconvenience in itself, but if you rely on your iCloud for more important things, you might want to wait until a stable update is released.

Removal Of Support For 32-Bit Apps

The most disruptive change in MacOS is that it’s going to remove support for 32-bit apps. Previous iterations of the operating system could run both 32 and 64-bit apps. This can be critically bad or negligible depending on whether the apps that you use are affected or not. If important apps, especially apps that are used for productivity, are affected by this change, you might want to contact their developers to ask if they plan to release 64-bit versions of their app. If there aren’t any plans to create new versions of the app, it’s best not to update your software.

Peripherals Not Working

Another reported issue was that keyboards, external hard drives, and other peripherals would cease to function after the update. This, however, shouldn’t be much of an issue considering that you can simply update the drivers for these peripherals. If that doesn’t work, a simple System Management Controller reset should fix this issue. 

Overheating

Some users have reported that their MacBooks have been overheating after the update. Some users have also reported that the performance of their devices has declined since installing the new OS. This is a problem for users who need a fast computer. Coders and developers, in particular, should be wary of this update if they’re working on a tight schedule as the decline in performance would surely hinder their productivity. Luckily, there are ways that you can improve MacOS Catalina performance as amply illustrated in this guide.

Even with these reports, it’s important to take note that these are more outliers than the norm. However, it can be risky to update, especially if you’re currently working on an important project. This article is not meant to incite worry and apprehension, but rather, it is meant to encourage caution and provide information to help readers weigh their options and so they can ultimately make an informed decision on whether or not to update to Catalina. 

 

