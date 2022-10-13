Today, Bitcoin and othervirtual currencyhave achieved the kind of success that was not possible to imagine just a decade back. Seeing the stupendous performance of these coins and the infinite investment potential they offer, an increasing number of investors are joining the crypto market each day. Also, easy access to Bitcoin and other coins through various reliable crypto exchanges and trading apps such as the Bitcoin System app has led to an influx of crypto investors. A basic understanding of the crypto market, the coins and their various features, and the blockchain can help you immensely in your journey as a crypto investor but there are several more complex features and apps that you can benefit from if you have a good understanding of their concepts.
For this reason, to educate and familiarize the crypto users with the various tools and apps, several events are organized throughout the year that enables the users to interact and communicate with crypto experts and important players in the crypto arena. Interested enthusiasts can learn from their knowledge and experience and apply the strategies in their investment journey for better results.
Here, you shall see the next 10 upcoming events of 2022 that may interest you to join for a wonderful learning experience.
MetaWeek Dubai
Held between the 12thand 14thof September in Dubai, this event will highlight the recent innovations in the Metaverse ecosystem and the various applications of the blockchain, FinTech, and more. The speakers are experts in their fields and include blockchain, DeFi, and AI experts among others.
NFT Show Europe
Deemed the largest ever crypto and blockchain event to be organized in Europe, it will be held in Valencia, Spain on the 17thand 18thof September. The event will feature crypto experts, artists, and art collectors and will give the attendees a chance to visit different AR and digital artwork workshops and tech shows that will enhance your understanding of the topic.
Token2049 Singapore
Singapore is hosting this event on the 28thand 29thof September at Marina Bay Sands. It is being touted as Asia’s Premier Crypto Event where you get an opportunity to interact with leading crypto developers, scholars, and experts such as Kathleen Bretman, co-founder of Tezos, and Bill Qian, Head of Investment, Binance.
Blockchain Expo 2022 Europe
As part of the globally organized Blockchain World Expo Series, this event will be held in RAI Amsterdam, the Netherlands on the 20thand 21stof September. It will focus on the blockchain, its newest innovations, and potential and also includes seminars on AI, cyber security, IoT ecosystems, and other significant topics.
Blockchain Expo 2022 North America
Yet another event organized under Blockchain World Expo Series, it will be held in Santa Clara, California, the USA, on the 5thand 6thof October. With blockchain as its main theme, eminent speakers such as Anita Rao, Director of Paypal, will also discuss varied crypto-related topics such as tokenization and digital currencies.
Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit
To be held in the first week of October in Dubai, the event will span over two days, the 4thand 5thof October. With more than three thousand attendees including global leaders in crypto and blockchain, this mega event is the most global blockchain event to be ever organized.
Crypto Exo Dubai 2022
This event hosted by Dubai on the 5thand 6thof October highlights the latest developments in blockchain and digital assets. Global experts and leaders in the crypto sector shall share their valuable insights with the attendees
5thFuture Blockchain Summit
From the 10th-13thof October, yet another event in Dubai shall see business leaders and industry experts discussing about the future of cryptocurrency, blockchain, and the Metaverse.
Devcon Bogota
Organized by the Ethereum Foundation, this event in Bogota, Colombia shall focus on the growth and innovations in the Ethereum ecosystem.
World Blockchain Summit
Dubai is the preferred location for the 25thWorld Blockchain Summit which shall cover a wide range of relevant and significant crypto topics that shall impact the future of the digital asset.
Conclusion
Learning about the latest developments and technologies in the crypto world from the best in the business is a bonus for all crypto enthusiasts and such above-mentioned events are the ideal platform to interact and learn from the industry luminaries.
