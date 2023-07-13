The Caribbean states are usually regarded as an affordable place to live. However, the cost of living does differ from island to island, and so does safety. One more consideration is the infrastructure: comfort, safety, and a well-developed environment usually cost something. It means that the reason to choose a Caribbean island that suits your requirements should not be limited to low prices alone: the overall characteristics would be more important.
We invite you to our portal where you can read an article on thesafest Caribbean islandsto choose the one you like best. In this post, we will take a close look at Grenada, a safe Caribbean island where you can get a second passport really quickly by joining the citizenship-by-investment program.
A Few Words About Safety
If we look at the crime rate, it is quite low in Grenada. There are other factors to be taken into account, and here are some of them:
You cannot be absolutely safe from the offenses that happen at any resort (petty theft, sexual crimes, hooliganism). However, while these risks cannot be eliminated, they still can be minimized.
America and Canada consider Grenada a safe country and give no special recommendations to their citizens who are going to visit it.
Weather and nature are just as safe (or unsafe) as in many other Caribbean islands: there are storms and rainfalls that may happen all of a sudden, there is hurricane season, and you may be bitten by insects that transmit diseases.
If you expect some major dangers, look elsewhere: you will not find them here!
Citizenship By Investment Program in Grenada: Advantages
The program offered by Grenada is quite popular and here are the reasons why:
You are not required to live in Grenada; you may just keep its passport in a safe place to use in case of need
Your documents will be considered about four times more quickly than in other destinations
Any nationality is OK to apply: there are no restrictions
You obtain not just citizenship but also the right to live and work in the jurisdiction if you want to and enjoy its political and economic stability
Grenada passport is at the same time a CARICOM passport that will give you the right to work and study in the rest of the Caribbean Community
With a passport of Grenada, 117 countries overall will be available to you without a visa
There is an E2 program in place under which you can get an investor visa to the USA
You can submit a collective application that will include your unmarried kids without children under 18
Grenada is a low-tax jurisdiction
Anyway, a second passport is a must in our times when the political and economic situations are a little bit less stable than before: all far-sighted people make Plan B arrangements. If something happens in your home country, you will have a place to live.
Grenadian Citizenship: How to Acquire
This is an economic citizenship opportunity, so the major requirement is to make an investment. There are two options on offer:
Returnable investment
You will have to invest at least 220,000 US dollars in Grenada real estate. There is one restriction, however: you cannot freely choose a facility as it has to be officially approved for economic citizenship purposes. You cannot sell the property for five years. If you still decide to sell it after this period is over, you will retain your CARICOM passport.
Non-returnable investment
You donate 150,000 US dollars to the Grenadian National Transformation Fund.
Documents required
The documents you will need to submit are standard: a passport, a bank statement, proof of residence, and so on. The precise list will depend on the number of relatives you include in the application and some other factors, so please check it up with our experts.
You will need to prove the legal origin of the funds you are going to invest in the island, so take care of that.
You will also need to provide a certificate of no criminal record (for each family member over 15) that is no more than 6 months old. Mind that a criminal history is a no-no for Grenadian citizenship.
If Grenada seems attractive to you, be sure to take the opportunity as the program is under strong pressure from the US and Western authorities that want to preserve their taxpayers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.