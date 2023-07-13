The Caribbean states are usually regarded as an affordable place to live. However, the cost of living does differ from island to island, and so does safety. One more consideration is the infrastructure: comfort, safety, and a well-developed environment usually cost something. It means that the reason to choose a Caribbean island that suits your requirements should not be limited to low prices alone: the overall characteristics would be more important. 

We invite you to our portal where you can read an article on the safest Caribbean islands to choose the one you like best. In this post, we will take a close look at Grenada, a safe Caribbean island where you can get a second passport really quickly by joining the citizenship-by-investment program.

