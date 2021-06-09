Your heart has been touched, and you're ready to help relieve the suffering of others. That’s a great place to be. Any sincere Philanthropist will tell you that your gifts to others always come back to bless you in strange, unexplainable ways.
Not all charities are the same, which is why you need to take a little time performing due diligence to make sure you make the biggest impact, and in some cases, any impact at all.
Marc Zboch is a Philanthropist who has worked with over 100 charities serving foreign countries. This includes disaster relief, orphanages, feeding programs, education, medical, micro-landing, and more. He has traveled all over the world, visiting and vetting them.
He says many nonprofits can get lazy. They justify their existence by helping a few people. They do a little good but can build an organization much larger than it should for the small results delivered.
Other nonprofits are driven to help as many people as humanly possible. Their leaders are talented, hard-working servants who give up their financial security, comfort, and even safety out of their love for others. They can take small amounts of money and multiply it in ways hard to imagine in our expensive western economies.
The best place to start your web search is by pulling up their tax return. The IRS requires that nonprofits file form 990. It allows you to get detailed insights into how they operate, and it could be crucial to detecting fake charities from real ones. You don't want to spend your time and effort giving money to people who will only do bad things in the world.
The Importance of Finding Good Charities
10% of the world makes less than $1.90 a day. This is the threshold for “Extreme Poverty.” Half the world’s population lives on $5.50 a day.
It’s easy to understand how a few hundred dollars of US currency can change the course of a child’s life in a country like Bangladesh, India, Ethiopia, and others.
You should endeavor to put your money to good use for charity work and helping in the world. Many people could use your help, and the charity you go with must be doing the helping. It would be a real tragedy if you found out that you are giving money to a charity that wasn't doing anything. So how do you figure out whether a charity is good or not?
Searching Charities Using Charitynavigator and Finding the IRS 990 Form
There is a website called Charitynavigator that you can use to research charities before you give your money to them. However, there are specific things you need to look for to ensure that the charity is doing what they say. There are telltale signs that separate great charities from ones that are just trying to defraud you.
Explore Their Program Expenses
The first thing you need to look for is whether the charity is putting money towards helping people. You can do this by analyzing their expenses. The expenses will tell you everything you need to know about how the charity is spending money. Charities that care about helping will spend the overwhelming majority of their money on actually doing charity work. However, the contrary is also true.
View Salaries of the Executives
The best charities are the ones where the leaders are motivated by serving a higher calling. They still deserve an adequate salary to put their kids through college and live a comfortable life.
Some leaders of nonprofits manage hundreds or even thousands of workers and run a lean organization. Even though their salary seems high, it could be a fraction of what they would make in the private sector.
Other leaders may have a large salary even though the nonprofit’s budget is small. Watch for spouse and family member salaries. What function do these people serve?
Find out if the key employees spend most of their time in the United States or the country they are supposed to be helping. If it is a small charity, you should expect them to primarily live overseas and return to the US for short fundraising and family visits.
Information About Whether Board Members Are Being Paid
Charities that have paid board members are also a big problem. It is one of the things that Marc Zboch emphasizes when looking for charities. He understands that it is crucial for charities not to take any money for paying board members.
Board members should be large donors or others with a vested interest in the nonprofit. They should feel so good about the organization's work that they volunteer their time for free.
Often you can see bios on the Board members. Are these credible people? Do some look like financially successful people wanting to make sure their donations are spent wisely? Could they be relatives of the CEO?
Christian Organizations More Likely to Use Unpaid Volunteers
When you travel down a remote, dirt road in Haiti, where there’s no electricity, clean water, food markets, or sanitation facilities, and you find an orphanage — it will be Christian-based. Nobody else would be willing to live and serve in such places. They will likely be underfunded and struggling to both feed and educate these kids.
The workers are likely paid nothing and even have to ask their family members and home churches to fund them. They are there because they know if they don’t help, nobody else will. God has put an unselfish love for others in their heart.
Some Organizations Use Education As a Way Abuse Charity Status
Some charities use the “Education” expense category to hide fundraising expenses. If they are not a school, then this should be a very small category.
Overseas Charities are Hard to Visit
You can’t always visit overseas, but you can see if other donors are. Are some of their board members, church leaders, or if they send people on short-term mission teams to help? Do they encourage donors to visit them? Does their blog show pictures of visiting volunteers?
Several highly credible nonprofits give grants, medical equipment, emergency supplies, and food from corporate donors. If your charity is getting grants, then they have been well vetted.
Final Thoughts
Doing your due diligence to ensure that your donations are going to the right people is imperative. Understanding roles, expenses, and who is receiving the money can help you decide where to contribute.
