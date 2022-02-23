March Madness is almost upon us, and you know what that means — it’s time to check out the bracket, study the stats and pick your tournament favorites. This season has set us up for a great championship tournament this year. It’s been a season with the usual highs and lows, but also some twists and turns — the most recent one being the 21st ranked University of Connecticut’s dramatic win over the eighth ranked Villanova.
You can’t talk about March Madness without talking about the pools. Even before sports betting started being legalized in the United States, March Madness pools were a popular friendly competition. Office pools, classroom pools and ones between friends and family are all common. Whether you fill your bracket out after following the NCAA regular season closely or just went with your gut, it’s a fun event that most of us have done at least once.
Now with sports betting being legalized in most of the United States, you can take your bracket to the next level if you’re interested. A sportsbook guide can help you find all of the best odds and the top picks for all of the March Madness games.
It doesn’t matter if you’re filling in a bracket just for fun, as part of a friendly pool or because you want to place some bets, you’re going to need to know who the frontrunners are — and which dark horses might just give them a run for their money. Without further ado here are some of our top picks:
Frontrunners:
Gonzaga
If any year is going to be Gonzaga’s year to win the championship, it’s this year. The Bulldogs seem to be the sports equivalent of ‘always a bridesmaid, never a bride’ — they are consistently ranked among the top teams in the country, they’ve made it to March Madness every year since 1999 but they’ve never actually won.
They’re a strong team that benefits this year from an improved defense. They now are more balanced than ever. With a team that’s almost perfectly split between upperclassmen and underclassmen, they have the perfect blend of experience and raw teenage energy that could be unstoppable.
University of Kentucky
University of Kentucky have had a great season this year, especially at home where they’ve won all 16 of their games. Kentucky have been so impressive on the court that even rival coaches likeBill Self have admitted that they look like champions in the making. Even if they don’t come out on top during the tournament, they look set to win the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
One of the most impressive things about this team is how consistent they are alongside how much they value working together to win. It’s a team, not a one man show — and it just might be a team that wins Kentucky’s ninth championship.
Dark horses
University of Memphis
The Memphis Tigers are one of those teams that can’t seem to catch a break. They’ve had a good season, 21-8 overall and 11-3 in the American Athletic Conference. Somehow though, there’s always someone just that little bit better. This year it’s Southern Methodist and Houston. With rivals like that, it’s easy to see why Memphis gets overlooked.
Just like you wouldn’t want to ignore a tiger in the jungle, ignoring these Tigers as contenders is a bad idea. They have a great record and one of the best guards in the NCAA —Will Barton averages 18.3 points a game. Since he’s only a sophomore, if they don’t make it this year, he’ll be back on the court with more experience and something to prove next season.
University of Connecticut
If their performance against Villanova on February 22nd didn’t make everyone watching pause for a moment to reconsider whether or not University of Connecticut have a chance of going all the way, then they weren’t watching closely enough.
Big East is a tough conference that is pretty consistently dominated by Providence and Villanova. UConn are sitting at 3rd in the conference though on a four-win streak. The Huskies look ready to carry that momentum through to the postseason. Their most recent championship win was in 2014 and this year could bring that title number to five.
One of the most exciting things about college basketball is that with so many teams playing across so many different conferences, it’s almost impossible to keep track of them all. There’s always going to be one or two underdogs who go under most people’s radars and give the expected winners a real challenge. March Madness here we come!
