Mathematics is a subject that everyone remembers from school. However, how fondly we remember it varies widely. Some people get excited when they remember high school mathematics. They looked forward to every class and were naturally good at solving equations. For some other people, they were just glad the classes were over.
If you took math, calculus, or related subjects in school, you might have come across some tools. Tools like the graphing calculator and the protractor made difficult equations a little easier to solve. There was a time when you needed to get them physically to be able to do anything with them. However, these days, the Internet has changed all that.
There are online tools that are better and more versatile than these tools ever were. In this post, we’ll be looking at two of them.
The graphing calculator
The graphing calculator is a unique kind of calculator, and it’s helpful for different situations. At its most basic function, it’s a calculator. That means that it can add, subtract, and do many of all the other functions you expect from a regular calculator.
Furthermore, it can solve complex equations, too, like square roots, sines, and others. But then, if you've ever used a graphing calculator before, you'll know that it needs to be programmed to do many of these things. Its computer is quite complicated, and so, you’ll need to configure it if you want to solve algebra and geometry equations.
Additionally, as its name implies, the graphing calculator is also capable of plotting graphs. In fact, people buy the graphing calculator for its plotting capabilities. Any calculator can add and divide. You’ll be glad to know that there are online resources that allow you to plot graphs using a calculator, without actually buying one. They work similarly to the hand-held calculator. You input your figures, and the computer shows you a graph.
Even though the online tool seems more convenient, sometimes, you just want a good old-fashioned calculator. If that’s the case, then you have to read reviews on the best graphing calculator before you make a purchase. That way, you can buy exactly what you need.
The protractor
You may be wondering how an online protractor is supposed to work. After all, you need to place the protractor on the angles you're trying to measure. It's not like you can place your PC screen on your paper.
The online protractor can be used in one of two ways. One of them is to scan or take a picture of your document and upload it to the tool. Once uploaded, you can proceed to marking and measuring your angles. The second option is to increase your screen’s brightness and place the paper over the screen.
Admittedly, this second option is quite stressful and isn’t feasible in many situations. For example, if you’re working on a large piece of paper, the whole thing is going to be very tedious. Additionally, your computer’s screen may be too small.
Different websites offer online protractors. You can check out a few of them to see which one is the most suitable for the work you're trying to do.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, sign up for a new website account or purchase a Subscription to continue reading. If you have an existing print subscription, simply sign up for a digital account on the website to get access to premium digital content. Note - Please use the same email address you used when you purchased your subscription as this will make it even easier and faster for us to link to your account.
Digital Access
Subscribe today and join and become part of our online community.
All Access Subscription (Print plus digital)
Subscribe today and join and become part of our online community.
Complimentary interim access for new subscribers
Please Click "Sign Up" to get access to our content now while we process your new subscription.
Digital Access for our Print Subscribers
Digital access for our loyal print subscribers is only a couple of clicks away. Please "Get started" and become a part of our online community as well.
Getting started will require that you either sign up for an account or if you have one log in and we will connect you digital and print accounts.