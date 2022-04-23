The blockchain ecosystem and digital assets, in general, have influenced how we conduct business, and carry out financial transactions, and the general status quo. Through these technologies, the concept of Web3 as an open and permissionless innovation adopting middleware blockchain protocols has now been introduced. Through this, middlemen software-as-a-service (SaaS) firms are now being replaced by these technologies since they capture value at higher levels. Visit at: crypto-code.live
Certainly, middleware protocols are not the latest. In fact, middleware applications are known to support Web2 with the primary protocol being HTTP. In Web2, middleware protocols are what allow users to communicate with apps and with one another in a network of computing systems. But with Web3, there's a wide range of protocols used in the middle layer stack to support various apps.
However, the question now remains whether they are that important or not.
Establishing purpose with middleware policies
Since the advent of blockchain, there's been a change in how we execute our everyday activities. Now, whether it's buying art, carrying out financial transactions, donating to charity, or purchasing property, the blockchain has made available a trusted and secure P2P network among users. With this developers are now able to extract value from protocol instead of firms extracting values from users.
So, how does this function?
Presently, developers are now able to stake native tokens on a middleware protocol for the network bandwidth equivalent to the entirety of such stake. Hence, the longer apps are staked via the computing system, the cheaper the cost of operation. As a result, after staking for some months, the staking service becomes virtually free and as regards tokenomics, no monthly cost is charged unlike SaaS fees,
In addition, developers at any time can unstake their original investment, selling off the native tokens of the middleware protocol. The developers can also decide to pledge the software-as-a-service node to amass more native tokens for checking application requests.
A good example of a middleware provider is Arweave. Arweave is a worldwide hard drive enabling users to permanently store data. The provider charges a fee of .54 AR for One gigabyte of lasting storage, however, at a close to zero marginal cost while initial costs aren't recoverable.
A cooperative relationship
Every middleware protocol that application-specific fic offers a distinct function at a distinct stack level. For example, Graph has the indexing layer, Pocket Network has the RPC layer, Arweave and Livepeer have the layer of video transcoding, Storj and Filecoin have the layer of storage, and Akash has the cloud layer.
Now, since they exist at distinct aspects of the Web3 developer stack, the policy can complement one another. For example, the hackathon projects; Proxy Poster, ERC graph, and Balancer Chat, make use of both Graph and Pocket. Now, since these protocols exist at distinct aspects of the Web3 developer stack, they synergize.
This is illustrated by the reality that the subgraph indexers of the Graph protocol are required to ping an archive based on the Ethereum layer which is very expensive. To save cost, indexes can leverage the RPC endpoints of the middleware protocol which offers users no single point of failure and maximum uptime.
As regards Livepeer’s creators, they are required to ping a full node based on the Ethereum layer which is also quite expensive. Hence, like indexers, creators can also leverage the RPC endpoints of the middleware protocol to save cost. To this end, a marketplace that is two-sided between provisions and consumers is created.
Given this relationship, decent services are offered to clients which attracts more applications. These apps in turn generate more revenue for the node which in turn attracts more nodes. Finally, redundancy increases and the economic flywheel goes on to rotate.
Disrupting SaaS
The DSF of all service protocols on every layer of the developer stack on a decentralized network is tracked by the Web3 Index. For example, Pocket generates DSF worth a total of $4 million in one month due to its payment strategy of novel deflationary. This implies that developers make payments via dilution while nodes earn via inflation.
Livepeer generates about $50,000, Graph about $6,500, Helium about $7,500, Akash about $4,,700 and Arweave about $170,500. This united economic strategy can primarily disrupt SaaS. That's not all, the economic model will also maintain the 'perpetual fair launch' tools that investors in the crypto community look for in a thriving community.
It also implies that no monthly fees will be paid to middlemen hence enabling developers to earn enough reward for their efforts.
