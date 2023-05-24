Photo by Sean Foster on Unsplash
If you're looking for nearby churches or places of worship, the first things you’ll probably look for are monument signs. They are a fantastic landmark to easily spot church properties. These signs help to clearly identify the building and add an elegant touch, making them a great choice for welcoming parishioners and visitors to the church while showcasing its importance within the community.
Now, let's discuss three key questions that churches and other places of worship may have when thinking about signage solutions for their congregation:
What exactly are monument signs?
Why do churches love monument signs?
Why are monument signs a cost-effective option?
Monument signs are outdoor signs that stand independently and display important information about a church, such as its name and denomination. Some churches may include additional details like the pastor's name, service days, and service times on these signs. Typically, church signs are placed next to the street or driveway to assist people in finding the church property. They are usually positioned at a lower height and often equipped with outdoor lights illuminating the sign for better visibility during nighttime.
Churches opt for monument signs because they offer a wide range of sign design options and deliver messages clearly and directly. These signs, once installed, enhance the church's visibility within the community and effectively promote the church attractively.
Monument signs can be relatively simple, featuring permanent lettering on a sign surface. Alternatively, they can incorporate LED displays in the center, which provide contact information, promote various services and sermon topics, or announce news and upcoming events. One advantage for churches is the convenience of swiftly and easily changing messages or posting updates from any location, unlike changeable letter signs that can be time-consuming to modify or repair.
Why are monument signs a cost-effective option for churches?
Monument signs are a cost-effective option for churches due to their adaptability to fit various church budgets. These signs are constructed using robust and long-lasting materials, which helps minimize long-term maintenance and repair costs. They are designed and installed to withstand severe weather conditions and harsh environments, ensuring their durability over an extended period. When equipped with LED displays, monument signs offer churches the flexibility to convey their messages and showcase their unique style in ways that basic signs cannot.
A typical church monument sign is constructed using inexpensive yet durable materials such as brick, wood, stone, or stucco. These materials are chosen for their longevity, making them wise investments for churches compared to plastic changeable letter signs that are prone to defacement or damage.
Monument signs that incorporate LED displays provide churches with even more options to promote their services and events. LED signs can utilize bold colors, eye-catching graphics, and videos, and offer enhanced visibility during evening hours or in challenging weather conditions such as fog or heavy rain.
How to raise funds for new signage?
When churches need new or improved signage solutions but lack the necessary funds to invest in a monument sign, there are various approaches they can take to raise the required funds. Here are some options for churches to consider:
Inviting Church Members to Contribute: Church leaders can encourage their members to contribute towards the monument sign project through tithes or offerings.
Holding Silent Auctions or Fundraising Raffles: Organizing events like silent auctions or fundraising raffles can be an effective way to generate funds for the monument sign.
Reviewing Existing Contracts: Church administrators can carefully review their existing utility or landscaping contracts to identify any unnecessary fees or expenses that can be reduced or eliminated.
Renting Out Unused Space: If the church has unused spaces such as gyms, conference rooms, or office areas, they can consider renting them out to nearby businesses or organizations during weekdays.
By strategically exploring these fundraising opportunities, churches can acquire the visually appealing and professional signage they desire without straining their annual budget or accumulating unnecessary debt.
ShieldCo Art Church Signs for Your Church’s Signage Needs
At ShieldCo Art Church Signs, they are proud to be a reputable and trusted provider of high-quality signs for churches. They offer a wide range of styles, colors, and shapes to help churches make a lasting impression and increase their visibility. If you're interested in enhancing your church's presence with an impressive monument sign, we invite you to get in touch with them today.
