All successful restaurant owners know that mood and ambience are vital parts of the experience diners have. And few things are more important to mood than music. Choosing the right tunes to play in the background can be a game changer for your business.
However, even if you have a personal subscription to music services such as Spotify or Pandora, you can’t just put any old song on the radio. You need to make sure you have the proper licenses.
Here’s everything you need to know about music licensing for restaurants:
You Need to Buy the Rights
To make sure the artists (and the record companies that represent them) get paid for their work, you need to buy the rights to the music you want to play before you can put it on in your restaurant.
But this isn’t just a matter of principle. United States copyright laws prevent you from using other people’s music at your own place of business, or anywhere else you’re charging people to hear the music (even if that’s not the primary function of your business). Ignoring these laws can lead to hefy fines, big lawsuits, and, in some rare cases, jail time.
This includes both pre-recorded music as well as live shows.
Of course, if a band comes and plays their original work, then you’re okay. But if they cover music from someone else, you need to be sure you have purchased the licenses to that music.
What Happens if You Don’t Pay for Licences?
Put simply: you could get sued, or worse.
Of course, for that to happen, someone needs to find out that you don’t have the proper licenses. But you should never take that risk.
You never know when a patron might have connections to the music. And if you do get sued, it could mean the end of your business. Not only are the fines hefty but you’ll likely end up spending a fortune on legal fees trying to defend yourself.
How to Secure Music Licenses
Just because you have to pay doesn’t mean you shouldn’t play music in your restaurant. It’s still important. You just need to make sure you’ve secured the licenses, which you can do by signing up with a Professional Rights Organization (PRO).
These groups represent many different artists and record labels. Purchasing a contract from them will allow you to play music from the artists that they represent.
Unfortunately, it’s not always clear which artists and groups are covered by which PRO. The best thing you can do is search their databases to see if the music you want to play is included in their agreement.
If it’s not, then you’ll either need to find something else to play or find the PRO that deals with the artists you want to showcase. You can find the different PROs and the music they cover here.
What to Do if You Are Charged with Copyright Infringement?
Just because you’ve been charged doesn’t mean you’re guilty. Intellectual property laws can be difficult to fully understand, and the charges may not always be legitimate. If you are charged, though, you should consult professional legal counsel, such as an Orlando copyright lawyer.
However, now that you know the laws and what you need to do, this should never happen. Just remember: always play by the rules. It’s safer and you’ll be thankful in the end.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.