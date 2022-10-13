Satoshi Nakamoto introduced the groundbreaking concept of cryptocurrency in 2009. Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency created by him, is thedigital assetsthat exists in a blockchain and can be used both as an asset and for buying goods and services. In the initial days of its inception, Bitcoin could be owned only by the method of mining. However, to understand what Bitcoin mining is, it is necessary to first understand the concept of blockchain technology which is the foundation on which the Bitcoin entity is based.
Blockchain technology:
Blockchain is essentially a shared decentralized database of all Bitcoin transactions that can be accessed only by validated Bitcoin owners and is used for verification of each transaction using Bitcoin. Once a transaction is completed, it needs to be verified before it is added to the transaction ledger. The public ledger works like a public register in a commercial building which records even the slightest activities of people moving in and out of the building. Hence, the ledger is also accessible by any of the owners of the crypto assets who want to check the history of transactions. However, the records are stored in a complex program language which is not at all easy to crack; thus, you can say that the ledger yet keeps the transaction details anonymous successfully. On verification of the transaction, it is stored as digital data in a block. A chain of blocks is created and hence the name, blockchain.
Bitcoin mining:
The process of bitcoin mining is one of the most popular fields in the crypto world as it is the sole source of bitcoins at present. This is done by solving a rather complex mathematical puzzle generated by the blockchain for the production of a new block in which new data is to be stored. The individuals who invest their time, money, and effort into solving these puzzles are called miners.
You can receive Bitcoin in exchange for goods and services or you may open an account with an online platform such as a cryptocurrency exchange or a crypto app.
Skills needed for Bitcoin mining
Though there are other methods to receive Bitcoin now, the significance of the Bitcoin miners can never be discounted.They execute the two most crucial tasks, verification of transaction and creation of a new coin. This proves that the mining process is not an easy feat and the individual who intends to be a Bitcoin miner must possess certain specialized skills.
Quick computational ability
The mathematical puzzle is not complex in its difficulty level but it involves extensively long calculations that need to be done in a limited period. The miner who comes up with the number closest to the target hash is awarded a coin.
With no specific correct answer to the puzzle, the number of possible solutions increases manifold, and with an increasing number of miners wanting to join the fray, the level of mining difficulty increases considerably. The most important requirement of a miner is their ability to perform various permutations and combinations in highly stressful conditions until they reach a plausible solution.
In-depth knowledge of computers
Earlier Bitcoin mining could be done with a CPU chip but now it includes the usage of a wide array of computers that have powerful and highly-advanced software and hardware such as graphics processing units and application-specific integrated circuits. With increasing competition, advanced computer skills are a necessity. Mining is an energy-centric process and so, a miner must have the added skill to be able to handle it efficiently to keep the energy bills in control.
Understanding of the traditional financial market
Knowledge of the stock exchange, the forex market, and a good understanding of financial markets come in handy to understanding the basics of Bitcoin mining for a prospective Bitcoin miner. Though, no specific criteria are required to be a Bitcoin miner, acquiring knowledge of both the traditional financial assets and digital financial assets is an added bonus that can help you stay ahead in the race to solve the puzzle in the fastest way.
Conclusion
If you want to be a Bitcoin owner, but want to opt for a challenging and exciting way to get them and you also have an affinity for numbers and the latest computers, then Bitcoin mining definitely is the most suitable option for you.
