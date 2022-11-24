The question of nail fungus is one that has plagued many people over the years. It may not seem so at first, but your nails can be a very delicate part of your body. If there are any parts of your body that are easily exposed to germs and other types of pathogens, it is in these areas. When you have nails, you will be exposed to them every time you take off your shoes. That means that if there are any sort of irritants or pathogens lying around, they will find their way into those delicate nail folds and invade the skin underneath them.  

This is why nail fungus will wreak so much havoc on people’s lives. What most people don’t know is that nail fungus can be very treatable and, in some cases, even preventable. With the right information, you too can have healthy nails once in no more worrying about whether or not your nails are growing correctly or not!

