Introduction
Low sex drive is a major concern for women. If anything, it is the leading complaint as far as sexual problems go. Therefore, it is not unusual for women to try and look for ways of boosting their sexual drive, and potenzmittel für frauen easily comes to mind. And while pharmaceutical drugs like Viagra help men get an erection, people tend to lean towards natural alternatives. These include foods with Viagra-like effects to natürliche potenzmittel. In this article, we explore 5 natural alternatives to over-the-counter medications for boosting low sexual desire in women. If they don’t work, you can potenzmittel kaufen to cure your problem. Please note that these are also perfectly safe as they are manufactured using all-natural ingredients.
Tribulus
Tribulus Terrestris is a tiny leafy plant whose fruits and roots are popularly used in traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurvedic practice. Also, the plant is widely popular as a sports supplement. It’s not unusual to see it marketed as a solution for boosting the levels of testosterone and improving sex drive. And although human studies have not shown that Tribulus can increase testosterone levels, it is proven to boost sex drive not only in men but also in women. If anything, a 90-day study done in women that had low sexual pleasure issues, given 750 mg daily of Tribulus Terrestris, saw 88% of participants increasing sexual satisfaction.
Another study conducted over two months in men revealed that when you take 750-1500 mg of Tribulus Terrestris every day, the sexual desire will improve by 79%.
Maca
Maca is a root vegetable that was traditionally used for enhancing sex drive and fertility. Maca supplement is available in many forms, including powders, liquid extracts, and capsules.
According to a 2002-study conducted over 12 weeks, it was found that taking 1500-3000 mg of this supplement daily led to improved sex drive. Additionally, according to one review, it was noted that this plant is also a natural aphrodisiac that increases sexual drive in women. Also, it may help treat Erectile Dysfunction although additional research is required.
Furthermore, a body of evidence suggests that the root of the plant may help tackle loss of libido resulting from using antidepressants.
Most studies show that when you take 1.5-3.5 g of the Maca supplement daily for 2-12 weeks, it will boost your libido.
Ginseng
In particular, red ginseng may help improve low sexual desire and also improve your sexual experience.
A review of ten studies showed the effectiveness of red ginseng at improving sexual arousal in females who had reached the age of menopause.
Research also shows that red ginseng may be vital in improving nitric oxide levels in the body. Nitric oxide is a compound that helps boost blood circulation and also relaxes the muscles in the penis. The study revealed that maca root is way better at improving erectile function compared to a placebo.
But other studies did not find red ginseng to be effective on sexual function or low libido. Some experts also interrogate the strengths of these researches. Also, it is worth noting that, although red ginseng is generally tolerated well by the body, it may cause side effects like stomach upset and headaches.
Also, red ginseng may react with medications like blood thinners, meaning that if you want to take this supplement, you may want to have a chat with your doctor first.
Saffron
This delicious spice is extracted from the flower of Crocus sativus. It has many traditional uses that include reducing stress and also working as an aphrodisiac, more so for people using antidepressants.
Research shows that using saffron could help men and women overcome sexual dysfunction resulting from the use of antidepressants.
Additionally, one review of 6 studies showed that saffron improved erectile function, satisfaction, and sexual desire in men.
But these results are mixed in people with no history of depression and are, therefore, not taking any antidepressants.
Gingko Biloba
This herb is well known in Chinese traditional medicine where it has been used for a wide range of medical benefits.
Research shows that taking ginkgo Biloba can lead to the treatment of various sexual-related problems, like low libido in men and women and erectile dysfunction. It works by increasing the levels of nitric oxide in the blood, which in turn improves blood circulation and also expands blood vessels.
However, studies conducted in humans show mixed results. When mixed with compounds like Tribulus Terrestris, L-arginine, and zinc, supplements with ginkgo Biloba improve sexual function and libido. But other studies show that on its own, ginkgo Biloba isn’t as effective in improving libido or other sexual dysfunction aspects.
Other possible treatments and aphrodisiacs
Chocolate- Many people believe that chocolate can boost libido in women. However, there is a little study to support that.
Nuts- there is evidence to show that nuts like pistachios may boost sexual drive in men. But more research is required to make conclusive inferences.
Watermelon- This popular fruit contains lots of L—citrulline that helps with ED in men. However, there is no single study to have examined the effect of watermelon intake on low libido in women.
Coffee- It is a popular beverage drunk in almost all parts of the world. It contains polyphenols and coffee, which some studies associate with reduced ED.
Alcohol-Alcohol helps some people get in the mood for sex but it doesn’t improve libido. The problem is that when you take it in excess, it causes sexual dysfunction.
Conclusion
The above natural aphrodisiacs may contribute toward the treatment of low libido and ED problems in women and men. However, as you can see, few of the methods are backed with research. We recommend using a tried-and-tested treatment like potenzmittel für frauen.
If you try these methods and realize no results, it is probably time to switch to natürliche potenzmittel. These drugs are like the male Viagra, only that they are made of natural ingredients that make them entirely safe. Additionally, when you potenzmittel kaufen, you enjoy great sex results that can go a long way in saving your marriage.
Still not Convinced?
The fact that there are a few leading publications approving of our natural sexual enhancers for women should put your mind at ease. These include On Feet Nation, News Cision, Trans 4 mind, and Mobotix Cam, among others.
