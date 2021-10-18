The 2021-2022 season is about to start, which means we need to make our predictions for the favorites. If you’re not sure how to bet in the championship, use Fanduel's NBA picks along with this list to give yourself the best odds!
So far, it looks like the Milwaukee Bucks are on their way for a repeat win, and to many, they are the current favorites to make it to the playoffs. But as each bracket of Eastern and Western conferences plays differently, we need more than consistency to see into the future.
Our list below shows you who are currently the favorites and who are tight on their tales!
East Conference Favorites
The list of teams and in what order keeps changing, but the names of the teams remain the same. These 5 competitors are sure to make an impact in the game!
Milwaukee Bucks
Brooklyn Nets
Chicago Bulls
Miami Heat
Atlanta Hawks
Many people started off the season with the Brooklyn Nets at the top of the list, but Milwaukee is already showing their rivals that they are ready for another win. The team might have stayed at the top, too, if it wasn’t for their star guard, Kyrie Irving, announcing that he cannot play this season. The organization has a strong stance on keeping the players, workers, and fans healthy during this pandemic, and seeing as Irving hasn’t had his vaccine, he puts everyone at risk. If he gets the jab, he will be allowed to play, but his choices are what made the sportsbook question Brooklyn Nets ability.
With Irving out of the picture, Kevin Durant and James Harden are the main forces between winning the championship and losing to the defending champs. The Bucks are not going to back down easily, but we can predict that this rivalry will be a game to watch!
Of course, we cannot ignore the rest of the players simply because the Bucks and the Nets have the front seat. The Chicago Bulls have made major changes to their tactics during the summer, which means they may have a formula to push themselves up the leaderboard. Part of their plan includes newly acquired DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball. These are up and coming players who plan on shaking up the stats this season!
The two teams we expect to hoover at the bottom of the pack are the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics had a terrible season last year, and their current line up shows the same poor mix of players. There are holes in their strategies, so all we can do is hope they give us a good show. The 76ers might not do so badly, as Ben Simmons has just been added to the team. The change could be volatile or boost them through the table. So far, we expect the former, but the games are all to play for.
West Conference Favorites
The West Conference is jam packed with amazing teams, so it’s hard to create a list of favorites. That being said, with LeBron James still in the game, you know that the Lakers will take the top spot!
Los Angeles Lakers
Utah Jazz
Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors
Denver Nuggets
LeBron James is just as powerful as ever, and with former NBA MVP Russel Westbrook back in the mix, this season should be one to remember. Utah Jazz is somewhat mysterious this year. They have been boasting their best regular-season record from last year's season, but this year we question their stamina.
There are a lot of unknowns being presented to us, which makes the favorite listings one that will change. For example, was the 2020 Western Conference championship win by Phoenix Suns a fluke, or was it rightly earned in a new change of place? And did Dallas put in more effort towards their supporting players this time around? This season will tell us, for sure, which teams have upped their game.
