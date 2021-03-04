We are still more than a few weeks away from the Big Dance but won’t it be nice to welcome the greatest tournament in sports back into our living rooms. Unfortunately, our beloved Wildcats will likely be on the outside looking in as the Kentucky college basketball team oddsare a longshot at best to even sniff the tournament.
But that doesn’t mean we can’t take a look at the very best teams in the nation and find out what the odds are on each of them to capture a national championship this season. Without further ado, let’s check out the rankings and remark on the top 10 entering this final week of February.
1. Gonzaga (22-0, +270) – The Bulldogs are running away with the West Coast Conference regular-season crown and have been a wrecking ball throughout the season, defeating every foe, except West Virginia, by double digits. They are averaging a whopping 93.4 points per game and their defense is solid to boot. Who beats this team?
2. Baylor (17-0, +375) – Maybe the answer to the question above is Baylor. Despite a lengthy delay, the Bears will be back at it against conference rivals, Iowa State, No. 10 West Virginia, and No. 17 Kansas this week. If the Bears can run the gauntlet against solid competition, they could surpass the Zags if they slip…and, perhaps, even if they don’t.
3. Michigan (16-1, +600) – After sitting out while three of their games were postponed due to Covid-19 protocols, the Wolverines returned to action in a way that reminded you of a team that needed to shake off the rust. But a win is a win and they notched three straight over Wisconsin, Rutgers, and most impressively, against No. 4 Ohio State.
4. Ohio State (18-5, +1800) – Speaking of the Buckeyes, they fought their Big Ten rivals from Michigan tooth and nail before succumbing to a 92-87 defeat on Sunday. Ohio State has excellent ball distribution and are a balanced team with a sharp-shooting offense and solid defense but they are lacking a consistent physical presence down low.
5. Illinois (16-5, +2000) – After a near-death experience against unranked Nebraska in which the Illini escaped with a 77-72 overtime victory, they came back with another listless performance against Northwestern but, nevertheless, secured a 73-66 victory. However, there was undoubtedly much more tenacity in their last game, a 94-63 thrashing of Minnesota in their own sandbox.
6. Alabama (18-5, +2200) – The Tide is rolling to an SEC regular-season title after going 13-1 over their first 14 conference games and 18-5 overall. However, their grip as a top 10 team is tenuous, especially after losing a pair to ranked teams Oklahoma and Missouri before beating South Carolina, crushing Georgia, and barely eking out a win over SEC cellar-dweller Vanderbilt.
7. Oklahoma (14-5, +4000) – The oddsmakers are giving Okie backers huge value on the seventh-ranked team in the nation at a stunning 40-1! The Sooners are 10-1 at home and should have little trouble dispatching Kansas State before they get a double dose of an intrastate rival, Oklahoma State, to wrap the regular-season.
8. Villanova (14-3, +1400) – Nova is the beast of the Big East and despite a setback against No. 19 Creighton a few weeks ago, they rebounded with a solid win over U Conn and will get a rematch with Creighton next week. If they are to hang and bang with the big boys when the Madness begins, they will have to get more physical around the rim.
9. Iowa (17-6, +1600) – The Hawkeyes are coming on strong with four consecutive wins over conference rivals, including No. 25 Rutgers and No. 21 Wisconsin. Both were double-digit victories but their homestretch regular-season schedule is brutal with No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Ohio State, and No. 23 Wisconsin in three out of their last four contests.
10. West Virginia (15-6, +2800) – The Mountaineers have had their share of defensive lapses this season but they can also score with the best of them and are physical in the low post. West Virginia has won four of their last five contests including big wins over No. 23 Kansas, No. 7 Texas Tech, and No. 12 Texas. They did lose a 92-91 double-overtime shootout against No. 12 Oklahoma but they are a team on the rise and a dark horse in the NCAA tournament.
